Savage Entertainment Announces June 26 AWAL/Sony Music Release Featuring PO1300, Albee Al and WayG

Camden, NJ, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage Entertainment announced today that its founder and recording artist PO1300 will release a new single on June 26 featuring New Jersey artist Albee Al and fellow Savage Entertainment artist WayG. The upcoming release marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues expanding its presence through its AWAL/Sony Music distribution relationship while showcasing talent from Camden and across New Jersey.

Make It Home(cover)

The release marks a significant milestone for PO1300 as one of his first major releases under his new distribution partnership with AWAL/Sony Music, positioning both the artist and his label for a new phase of growth and national exposure.

Born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, PO1300 has built his reputation through relentless work ethic, authentic storytelling, and a commitment to representing the culture and resilience of his city. Through Savage Entertainment, he has created more than a label—he has built a movement centered on unity, opportunity, and elevating overlooked voices.

"This record represents where we're headed," says PO1300. "It's about showing people that Camden has talent, vision, and stars. We've been putting in the work, and now the world is starting to pay attention. This is bigger than me—it's about the city, the team, and everybody who believed in us from the beginning."

The upcoming release pairs PO1300's street-rooted authenticity with the respected voice of Albee Al, one of New Jersey's most influential artists. Fresh off the release of his latest project and a recent appearance on a major release alongside rap superstar Kodak Black, Albee Al continues to prove why he remains one of the region's most impactful and recognizable voices.

Joining the record is WayG, a rising artist from the Savage Entertainment roster whose growing momentum reflects the label's commitment to developing the next generation of talent emerging from Camden.

The release also represents the next chapter for Savage Entertainment, a rapidly growing independent label known for its grassroots approach, strong community ties, and unwavering belief in artist development. Under PO1300's leadership, the company has become a symbol of perseverance, ambition, and collective success.

At its core, Savage Entertainment stands for unity over ego, collaboration over competition, and creating opportunities where few previously existed. Those values are reflected throughout the label's roster and continue to fuel its growing influence throughout New Jersey and beyond.

With the support of AWAL/Sony Music, a growing catalog of releases, and a vision rooted in both culture and community, PO1300 is positioning himself as one of the leading voices of Camden's next musical generation.

The new single featuring Albee Al and WayG will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning June 26.

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About PO1300

PO1300 is a recording artist, entrepreneur, and founder of Savage Entertainment. Hailing from Camden, New Jersey, he has built a reputation for authentic storytelling, community leadership, and developing emerging talent. Through music and culture, PO1300 continues his mission of creating opportunities, inspiring unity, and bringing national attention to the next generation of artists emerging from Camden.

About Savage Entertainment

Savage Entertainment is a Camden, New Jersey–based independent record label redefining how artists are discovered, developed, and broken in today’s market. Rooted in grassroots culture and driven by a guerrilla-style approach, the label thrives at the intersection of authenticity and disruption—leveraging street-level influence, digital virality, and strategic cultural moments to create undeniable momentum. With a progressive mindset and an instinct for emerging sound, Savage Entertainment doesn’t wait for industry validation—it engineers it, building artists from the ground up and turning local energy into national impact.

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