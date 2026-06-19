Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19. Jun 2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|RENK Group AG
|Street address
|Gögginger Straße 73
|Postal code
|86159
|City
|Augsburg
|LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|FMR LLC
|Willmington
|US
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Fidelity Advisor Series VIII
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|16.06.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.19%
|0.76%
|4.94%
|100,000,000
|Previous notification
|3.57%
|1.37%
|4.94%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000RENK730
|0
|4,186,061
|0.00%
|4.19%
|Total
|4,186,061
|4.19%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Stock Loan
|755,939
|0.76%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|755,939
|0.76%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|FMR LLC
|Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
|3.11%
|-
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|FIAM LLC
|-
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
|3% Initial threshold crossed upwards on Common Stock on Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a Controlled Undertaking of FMR LLC.
Date
|18.06.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/