New European initiative to accelerate drug discovery for cardiometabolic diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation is funding a new pan-European initiative to accelerate drug discovery and the development of next generation therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs). The initiative addresses one of today’s most pressing global challenges: Translating promising research into improved care for people living with CMDs.

Despite Europe’s strong position in CMD research, many promising discoveries fail to progress beyond the academic laboratory. To address this challenge, a new initiative, CardioMetabolic Bridge, will support selected academic research projects with funding, scientific and commercial mentoring from entrepreneurs and industry experts and access to state-of-the-art facilities.

The initiative is backed by up to DKK 450 million (EUR 60.2 million) from the Novo Nordisk Foundation over six years. This month, the initiative’s first lab space will be opening in London followed by sister sites in Italy and Germany.

Uniting Europe and strengthening its capacity to translate scientific discoveries into tangible healthcare solutions is essential for both patients and Europe’s long-term competitiveness. By connecting leading innovation hubs across Europe, the Cardiometabolic Bridge initiative aims to unlock synergies, strengthen collaboration and create a more connected European ecosystem for CMD research.

“We want to improve care for the many millions of people living with conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. We have the talent and ambition, and we see extraordinary science in CMD research across Europe - but we are still not converting enough of that into actual solutions. With CardioMetabolic Bridge we want to change that by helping to turn more academic research into drug discovery projects,” says Professor Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Bridging Europe’s cardiometabolic gap

CardioMetabolic Bridge is designed to contribute to a more connected and effective ecosystem by supporting the creation of new CMD-focused start-ups and enabling growth for established pharmaceutical companies. This also reflects a broader ambition to position Europe as a leading region for innovation in life science. “The global challenge of CMDs is only increasing, which is why we believe so strongly in building this bridge,” adds Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

CardioMetabolic Bridge is designed to shorten the journey from academic discovery to industry-ready innovation by supporting projects in generating the critical data packages that the industry seeks. This has already attracted strong interest from leading research institutions across Europe, including Imperial College London. “There is incredibly strong research in this field coming out of European institutions. The challenge is that many of those discoveries never receive the support needed to progress towards benefitting patients. I am excited to see London as the first place to open the initiative, reflecting the city's strong ecosystem and track record in CMD research,” says Graham Cooke, Professor at Imperial College London.

CardioMetabolic Bridge will be driven by the BioInnovation Institute (BII), a leading institute for life science and deep tech innovation in Copenhagen. “CardioMetabolic Bridge is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting research and innovation that can benefit patients and society. Its scale and level of ambition make us proud to help lead it,” says Jens Nielsen, CEO of BII.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation’s mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

Media enquiries

Laura Balleby Brogaard, Communications Specialist, lbb@novo.dk