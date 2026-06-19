Pulsar Helium Announces Notice of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

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CASCAIS, Portugal, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company’s shareholders (“AGSM”) will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 9:00am (Pacific), in the Company’s corporate office located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, British Columbia, Canada.

The Notice of AGSM and associated Form of Proxy are today being sent to shareholders and are available on the Company’s website at www.pulsarhelium.com/investors/AGM-Materials or the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, in addition to the Management Information Circular.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the company will broadcast its AGSM via Investor Meet Company on July 17, 2026, 9:00am (Pacific) or 17:00 (BST).

In order to ensure that shareholders are able to follow the proceedings of the AGSM without attending in person, the Company will provide access online via the Investor Meet Company platform. However, please note that shareholders will not be able to vote online at the AGSM via the platform and are therefore requested to submit their votes via form of proxy or voting instruction form, as early as possible.

Shareholders are invited to submit any questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre-submitted ahead of the AGSM via the Investor Meet Company Platform up until July 16, 2026, 9:00 (BST), or submitted at any time during the AGSM itself.

Shareholders that wish to attend the AGSM remotely should register for the event in advance by using the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/pulsar-helium-inc-1/register-investor

Investors who already follow Pulsar on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.