Competition Council approves Civinity and Sail Invest acquisition of Admeo

The Civinity Group informs that the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania has granted permission to AB Civinity, controlled by Deividas Jacka, and Sail Invest, controlled by Domas Dargis, to indirectly acquire, through their jointly controlled company SPV 31, 100% of the ordinary registered shares of the building administration company Admeo and to obtain joint control of the company.

Having assessed the proposed concentration, the Competition Council concluded that the transaction will neither create nor strengthen a dominant position and will not significantly restrict competition in the relevant markets.

“The approval granted by the regulatory authority enables us to proceed to the completion of the transaction. Together with our partner, Sail Invest, we aim to strengthen our residential building administration activities in Vilnius while ensuring continuity of services for clients and retaining the expertise accumulated within the company,” says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity.

Admeo administers and maintains approximately 140 apartment buildings and commercial properties in Vilnius. The company employs 15 people, and its sales revenue amounted to nearly EUR 2.7 million in 2024.

Civinity announced its intention to acquire Admeo on 31 March 2026. The acquisition is intended to expand the Group’s portfolio of managed properties and enable more efficient organisation of building administration and related processes.

Civinity will provide a separate announcement upon the final completion of the transaction.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com