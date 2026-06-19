Defiance Launches Europe’s First Memory UCITS ETF (DRAM)

Defiance has expanded its European ETF lineup with the launch of the Defiance Memory UCITS ETF (ticker: DRAM).

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to companies involved in the development, manufacturing, commercialisation, and storage of memory semiconductors and data storage systems.

In the U.S., memory-focused ETFs have gathered around $20 billion in assets under management (AUM). 1

The ETF is listed on Xetra and Borsa Italiana, with the London Stock Exchange to follow.

MIAMI, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is excited to announce the launch of the Defiance Memory UCITS ETF (ticker: DRAM), Europe’s first memory ETF. The Fund seeks to provide exposure to companies involved in the development, manufacturing, commercialisation, and storage of memory semiconductors and data storage systems.

Defiance Memory UCITS ETF

ISIN: IE000CEUZ052

TER: 0.69%

Exchange Bloomberg Ticker SEDOL Trading Currency Xetra DRAM GY BVVG296 EUR Borsa Italiana DRAM IM BVVG2B8 USD



Memory prices are moving higher. Demand from AI, cloud computing, and data centres is absorbing a growing share of advanced memory capacity, while major manufacturers are prioritising higher-margin areas such as high-bandwidth memory and server-grade DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) over more commoditised consumer applications.2

This shift is creating pressure across the wider technology supply chain. As supply is redirected towards AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres, manufacturers of everyday devices are facing higher input costs and tighter availability.

This year, it is expected that there will not be enough memory to meet worldwide demand.3 DRAM and solid-state drive (SSD) prices could rise as much as 130% by the end of 2026, according to Gartner.4

Exposure to the memory sector through ETFs has so far only been possible in the U.S., where assets are now around $20 billion.5 The Defiance Memory UCITS ETF seeks to give European investors the opportunity to access the memory sector, which will need to expand to keep up with AI-driven demand.

This is Defiance’s 4th launch since entering the European UCITS ETF market earlier this year.

Defiance UCITS Lineup Ticker Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF AIPO Defiance Memory UCITS ETF DRAM Drone UCITS ETF DRON Ukraine Reconstruction UCITS ETF UKRN



Sylvia Jablonski, CIO of Defiance ETFs, commented: “Memory is the foundational layer of the AI economy. Every model training run, inference workload, and hyperscale data centre expansion depends on DRAM, HBM, and advanced storage. DRAM gives European investors a direct, rules-based way to access this segment of the AI value chain, complementing the power infrastructure exposure already available through AIPO.”

Hector McNeil, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Defiance to launch the Defiance Memory UCITS ETF. The ETF captures a sector that has seen significant growth recently, driven predominantly by the rise of AI and its infrastructure. This ETF particularly complements Defiance’s AIPO ETF, which provides access to the power infrastructure behind the AI buildout.”

For full fund details, including the prospectus and Key Information Document, visit hanetf.com.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. The firm manages 75+ ETFs designed to provide targeted exposure to high-growth sectors including AI infrastructure, quantum computing, drones and modern warfare, and other emerging technologies.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs. www.hanetf.com

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1Source: ETFBook. Data as at 06/16/2026.

2Source: Forbes, 2026.

3Source: CNBC, 2026.

4Source: Gartner, 2026.

5Source: ETFBook. Data as at 06/16/2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a566fcca-b8ad-4109-9d41-2af9ee73c275



