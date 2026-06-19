SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Size to Hit USD 784.47 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global SRAM and ROM Design IP Market was valued at USD 644.97 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 784.47 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 1.98% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Complexity of Semiconductor Designs Accelerating Memory IP Adoption

Rapid advancements made by semiconductor devices have created an increased demand for memory IP solutions. In addition to being able to deliver high levels of performance, memory IPs should be developed to operate efficiently with regards to power dissipation and die area, particularly in relation to SoC devices that are now shifting towards the use of more advanced process technologies. AI workloads, cloud infrastructure, automotive electronics, and HPC systems have also contributed to this demand.

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 644.97 Million

: 644.97 Million Market Size by 2035 : 784.47 Million

: 784.47 Million CAGR : 13.69% during 2026–2035

: 13.69% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Arm Holdings

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Siemens EDA

eMemory Technology Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Dolphin Design SAS

VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd.

SureCore Ltd.

Rambus Inc.

Kilopass Technology Inc.

Silicon Storage Technology Inc.

GSI Technology Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

TDK Corporation

Avalanche Technology Inc.

Faraday Technology Corporation

TekStart LLC

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Memory Type(SRAM, ROM (PROM / EPROM / EEPROM), MRAM and Embedded Flash / Other NVM)

• By Application(Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications and Networking, Automotive and Transportation, Industrial and IoT ,Aerospace and Defense and Other Applications)

• By Technology Node(≤14 nm, 15 – 22 nm, 28 – 40 nm and ≥45 nm)

• By IP Delivery Type(Hard IP, Soft IP, Parameterized Compiler IP and Chiplet / 3D Die-level IP)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Memory Type

Embedded Flash / Other NVM dominated the market in 2025 with approximately 54.0% revenue share, driven by its widespread adoption across consumer electronics, industrial systems, and embedded applications. MRAM is expected to be the fastest-growing memory type segment, registering a CAGR of approximately 9.20% during 2026–2035, supported by increasing demand for non-volatile, high-speed memory solutions in AI, automotive, and advanced computing applications.

By Application

The Consumer Electronics segment held the largest market share of 39.20% in 2025 owing to strong demand for smartphones, wearables, and connected consumer devices requiring embedded memory IP. The Industrial & IoT segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5.27% during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid proliferation of connected devices, industrial automation, and edge computing infrastructure.

By Technology Node

The 28–40 nm segment dominated the market in 2025 holding a share of 29.20% due to its maturity, cost efficiency, and extensive use in mainstream semiconductor applications. The ≤14 nm segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing technology node category, registering a CAGR of approximately 4.19% through 2035, driven by increasing deployment of AI processors, advanced computing systems, and power-efficient semiconductor devices.

By IP Delivery Type

Hard IP remained the dominant delivery model with a share of 34.30% in 2025 owing to its reliability, performance advantages, and ease of integration into complex semiconductor designs. Chiplet / 3D Die-Level IP is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.10% during 2026–2035, supported by rising adoption of modular chip architectures, advanced packaging technologies, and high-performance computing platforms.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing regional market, accounting for approximately 40.5% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from its strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem across China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Expanding consumer electronics production, AI deployment, 5G infrastructure development, and automotive semiconductor demand continue to strengthen regional market growth. China remains a major contributor, supported by government incentives, expanding semiconductor investments, and increasing demand for AI and automotive applications.

North America maintained a significant market position due to the presence of leading semiconductor design companies, advanced R&D capabilities, and strong adoption of AI, cloud computing, and data center technologies. Continued innovation in high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and 5G infrastructure supports sustained demand for advanced memory IP solutions.

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Recent Developments:

In January 2026 , Cadence Design Systems Inc. introduced its sixth-generation Tensilica Hi-Fi iQ DSP, delivering twice the compute performance, eight times the AI processing capability, and enhanced energy efficiency for AI-driven SoC applications.

, Cadence Design Systems Inc. introduced its sixth-generation Tensilica Hi-Fi iQ DSP, delivering twice the compute performance, eight times the AI processing capability, and enhanced energy efficiency for AI-driven SoC applications. In September 2025, TSMC and Synopsys Inc. announced an optimized memory compiler IP solution for SRAM and ROM targeting advanced semiconductor nodes, AI processors, and multi-die SoC architectures, helping accelerate development of next-generation semiconductor platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Report (The USPs):

MEMORY ARCHITECTURE & DENSITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand the adoption of SRAM and ROM IP variants, memory capacity configurations, cell architectures, and bit-density optimization strategies across semiconductor applications.

– helps you understand the adoption of SRAM and ROM IP variants, memory capacity configurations, cell architectures, and bit-density optimization strategies across semiconductor applications. PERFORMANCE & POWER EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate access speed, bandwidth, latency, power consumption, operating voltage ranges, and overall memory IP performance under different operating conditions.

– helps you evaluate access speed, bandwidth, latency, power consumption, operating voltage ranges, and overall memory IP performance under different operating conditions. ADVANCED NODE SCALING & INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities and challenges associated with deploying memory IP across advanced process nodes and integrating them into SoCs, ASICs, and microcontroller platforms.

– helps you identify opportunities and challenges associated with deploying memory IP across advanced process nodes and integrating them into SoCs, ASICs, and microcontroller platforms. DESIGN AUTOMATION & DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you assess memory IP development efficiency through design flow optimization, verification methodologies, EDA tool adoption, customization capabilities, and time-to-market performance.

– helps you assess memory IP development efficiency through design flow optimization, verification methodologies, EDA tool adoption, customization capabilities, and time-to-market performance. RELIABILITY & FUNCTIONAL VALIDATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand critical quality indicators such as noise margins, data retention capability, bit error rates, testability features, and long-term operational reliability.

– helps you understand critical quality indicators such as noise margins, data retention capability, bit error rates, testability features, and long-term operational reliability. SILICON IMPLEMENTATION & MANUFACTURING READINESS – helps you gauge tape-out efficiency, embedded memory yield impact, DFT/DFM considerations, post-silicon validation processes, and integration complexity within advanced semiconductor designs.

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