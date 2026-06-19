BingX Debuts Ultra TradingView, Elevating Institutional-Grade Trading Experience for Professional Traders

PANAMA CITY, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of Ultra TradingView, a major upgrade to the professional-grade trading experience on BingX. Designed to provide users professional in-chart trade analysis and execution, Ultra TradingView marks the next evolution of BingX's trading infrastructure as one of the industry's top-tier futures exchanges.

The upgrade introduces advanced chart-based trading capabilities, expanded professional analysis tools, and a streamlined order management experience, enabling users to move seamlessly from analysis to execution and position management within a single interface:

In-Chart Order Management: Manage positions and orders directly from the chart, including modifying orders, setting take-profit and stop-loss levels, reversing positions, and executing fast order placement without switching screens.

Manage positions and orders directly from the chart, including modifying orders, setting take-profit and stop-loss levels, reversing positions, and executing fast order placement without switching screens. Full Visualization of Order Labels: View real-time labels for positions, orders, and TP/SL settings directly on the chart, with intelligent aggregation and detailed order information available on demand.

View real-time labels for positions, orders, and TP/SL settings directly on the chart, with intelligent aggregation and detailed order information available on demand. Professional Analysis Toolkit: Access 86 drawing tools, 108 technical indicators, and 16 candlestick styles to support deeper market analysis, strategy validation, and chart customization.

Access 86 drawing tools, 108 technical indicators, and 16 candlestick styles to support deeper market analysis, strategy validation, and chart customization. Customizable Order Confirmation Controls: Personalize trading workflows by enabling or disabling confirmation prompts for specific trading actions, allowing faster execution while maintaining flexibility.

Personalize trading workflows by enabling or disabling confirmation prompts for specific trading actions, allowing faster execution while maintaining flexibility. Industry-Leading Mobile Support: As the first top-tier exchange to offer in-chart execution on mobile, BingX's Ultra TradingView upgrade allows users to trade directly through charts on the BingX app.





To celebrate the launch of Ultra TradingView, BingX is introducing a limited-time campaign running from June 18 to July 1, 2026, inviting traders to explore the new features and share their experiences. Participants who trade using new Ultra TradingView features and share their experiences will have the chance to win rewards of up to $2,000.



About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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