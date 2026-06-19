Invitation to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026

 | Source: ISS A/S ISS A/S


Copenhagen, 19 June 2026

Invitation to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026


ISS will host its Capital Markets Day on 14 September 2026, where executive management will share insights into our strategy, commercial momentum and the path to long-term value creation.

DATE

14 September 2026
Monday · 10:50–17:00 CEST		VENUE

PwC, Copenhagen
Strandvejen 44, 2900 Hellerup


01  A first-hand view of where ISS is heading

We are pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and media to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026. The day brings together our executive management team for a focused look at the strategy, the operating model and the financial framework that drive value creation across the Group.

Beyond the management presentations, you will see ISS in practice - including a site tour at the offices of one of our customers - offering a first-hand perspective on how we deliver exceptional services every day.

02  Programme & speakers

IExecuting our strategy

Where ISS stands today and the strategic direction for the next chapter of profitable growth.

Kasper Fangel  -  Group CEO


IICustomer centric growth, incl. case

How ISS wins, retains and expands with customers, brought to life through a customer case.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor  -  Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer


IIINorth America deep-dive

Progress and the road ahead in the world’s largest FM market

Steven Quick  -  CEO of Americas


IVCustomer site tour at PwC

A behind-the-scenes look at ISS in action.

Hosted by ISS Placemakers 


VEfficiency

Unlocking operational scale effects through workforce management.

Troels Bjerg  -  Group COO


VILeading frontline employer

How people capabilities raise service quality and unlock future growth.

Liz Benison  -  Group CPTO


VIIFinancials & Outlook

The financial framework, capital allocation priorities and outlook for the Group.

Mads Holm  -  Group CFO


VIIIClosing

Closing remarks and key takeaways from the day.

Kasper Fangel  -  Group CEO
  

 

03  Featured speakers

Kasper Fangel
Group CEO		Mads Holm
Group CFO
Carl-Fredrik Bjor
Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer		Steven Quick
CEO of Americas
Troels Bjerg
Group COO		Liz Benison
Group CPTO


04  Register to attend

Please register by 1 September 2026 to confirm your attendance, indicating whether you will join in person or via the live webcast. If you are attending in person, please select your dietary requirements.

Register here: ISS Capital Markets Day 2026

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

Attachment


Tags

Capital Markets Day

Attachments

ISS Capital Markets Day 2026
GlobeNewswire

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