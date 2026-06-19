Copenhagen, 19 June 2026
Invitation to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026
ISS will host its Capital Markets Day on 14 September 2026, where executive management will share insights into our strategy, commercial momentum and the path to long-term value creation.
|DATE
14 September 2026
Monday · 10:50–17:00 CEST
|VENUE
PwC, Copenhagen
Strandvejen 44, 2900 Hellerup
01 A first-hand view of where ISS is heading
We are pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and media to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026. The day brings together our executive management team for a focused look at the strategy, the operating model and the financial framework that drive value creation across the Group.
Beyond the management presentations, you will see ISS in practice - including a site tour at the offices of one of our customers - offering a first-hand perspective on how we deliver exceptional services every day.
02 Programme & speakers
|I
|Executing our strategy
Where ISS stands today and the strategic direction for the next chapter of profitable growth.
Kasper Fangel - Group CEO
|II
|Customer centric growth, incl. case
How ISS wins, retains and expands with customers, brought to life through a customer case.
Carl-Fredrik Bjor - Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer
|III
|North America deep-dive
Progress and the road ahead in the world’s largest FM market
Steven Quick - CEO of Americas
|IV
|Customer site tour at PwC
A behind-the-scenes look at ISS in action.
Hosted by ISS Placemakers
|V
|Efficiency
Unlocking operational scale effects through workforce management.
Troels Bjerg - Group COO
|VI
|Leading frontline employer
How people capabilities raise service quality and unlock future growth.
Liz Benison - Group CPTO
|VII
|Financials & Outlook
The financial framework, capital allocation priorities and outlook for the Group.
Mads Holm - Group CFO
|VIII
|Closing
Closing remarks and key takeaways from the day.
Kasper Fangel - Group CEO
|
03 Featured speakers
|Kasper Fangel
Group CEO
|Mads Holm
Group CFO
|Carl-Fredrik Bjor
Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer
|Steven Quick
CEO of Americas
|Troels Bjerg
Group COO
|Liz Benison
Group CPTO
04 Register to attend
Please register by 1 September 2026 to confirm your attendance, indicating whether you will join in person or via the live webcast. If you are attending in person, please select your dietary requirements.
Register here: ISS Capital Markets Day 2026
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com
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