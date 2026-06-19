



Copenhagen, 19 June 2026





Invitation to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026



ISS will host its Capital Markets Day on 14 September 2026, where executive management will share insights into our strategy, commercial momentum and the path to long-term value creation.

DATE



14 September 2026

Monday · 10:50–17:00 CEST VENUE



PwC, Copenhagen

Strandvejen 44, 2900 Hellerup







01 A first-hand view of where ISS is heading

We are pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and media to ISS Capital Markets Day 2026. The day brings together our executive management team for a focused look at the strategy, the operating model and the financial framework that drive value creation across the Group.

Beyond the management presentations, you will see ISS in practice - including a site tour at the offices of one of our customers - offering a first-hand perspective on how we deliver exceptional services every day.

02 Programme & speakers

I Executing our strategy



Where ISS stands today and the strategic direction for the next chapter of profitable growth.



Kasper Fangel - Group CEO





II Customer centric growth, incl. case



How ISS wins, retains and expands with customers, brought to life through a customer case.



Carl-Fredrik Bjor - Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer





III North America deep-dive



Progress and the road ahead in the world’s largest FM market



Steven Quick - CEO of Americas





IV Customer site tour at PwC



A behind-the-scenes look at ISS in action.



Hosted by ISS Placemakers





V Efficiency



Unlocking operational scale effects through workforce management.



Troels Bjerg - Group COO





VI Leading frontline employer



How people capabilities raise service quality and unlock future growth.



Liz Benison - Group CPTO





VII Financials & Outlook



The financial framework, capital allocation priorities and outlook for the Group.



Mads Holm - Group CFO





VIII Closing



Closing remarks and key takeaways from the day.



Kasper Fangel - Group CEO





03 Featured speakers

Kasper Fangel

Group CEO Mads Holm

Group CFO Carl-Fredrik Bjor

Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer Steven Quick

CEO of Americas Troels Bjerg

Group COO Liz Benison

Group CPTO







04 Register to attend

Please register by 1 September 2026 to confirm your attendance, indicating whether you will join in person or via the live webcast. If you are attending in person, please select your dietary requirements.

Register here: ISS Capital Markets Day 2026

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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