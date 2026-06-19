Potash Fertilizers Market Estimated to Reach $48.98 Billion by 2035 as Global Food Demand and Precision Agriculture Investments Rise | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Potash Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 27.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.98 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period.

Global potash fertilisers market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing food demand from population growth, falling soil potassium levels, government supported fertilisation policies and advances in fertiliser technology. Potash fertilisers supply potassium, one of three major macronutrients needed for plant growth and involved in enzyme activation, water content regulation and protection against drought.





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Rising Global Food Demand and Soil Potassium Depletion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The most structurally certain commercial growth driver for the potash fertilisers market is the rising global food demand. The World Bank projects global food demand will rise 50% by 2050, creating a non-discretionary agricultural productivity investment whose potash component grows with crop production intensification. The agronomic consequence of yield reduction and crop quality deterioration leading to corrective potash procurement compounding across intensively farmed regions globally is compounded by the structural deficit created by soil potassium depletion from decades of intensive cultivation without adequate replacement.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Potassium Chloride/MOP Dominated the Market; Potassium Nitrate Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Potassium chloride (MOP) maintained its leading type position with 62% share in 2025, owing to its high potassium content of 60-62% K 2 O offering efficient nutrient delivery globally. Potassium nitrate is the fastest-growing type as global expansion of greenhouse horticulture, drip-irrigated fruit production, and precision agriculture for high-value specialty crops creates growing demand for chloride-free water-soluble potassium globally.

By Application, Broadcasting Dominated the Market; Fertigation Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, broadcasting still held the lion’s share at 50.3% due to the economic and operational ease of mechanical spreading on extensive grain and oilseed field acreages globally. Fertigation is the fastest growing application as the global expansion of drip irrigation in water scarce agricultural regions and the efficiency advantage of root zone liquid potash delivery over broadcast surface application create structured above average demand growth with each new drip irrigation system installation.

By Crop Type, Cereals & Grains Dominated the Market; Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Cereals and grains remained the dominant crop type with a share of around 38% in 2025. The total global area sown to wheat, rice, corn and barley was more than 700 million hectares. Fruits and vegetables are the fastest growing crop type as intensive horticultural production has an extraordinary potassium consumption per hectare and potassium directly impacts fruit sugar content, colour, shelf life and marketable yield.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global potash fertilisers market in 2025, as the largest potash consuming region in the world, with China accounting for about 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues due to its extraordinary rice and wheat production, creating the world’s largest single national potash consumption requirement. India and South-east Asia are the most commercially dynamic emerging markets with above-average potash procurement growth driven by government fertiliser subsidy programmes and agricultural intensification investment.

The Europe Potash Fertilisers Market size is pegged at USD 6.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period 2026–2035. Europe Potash Fertilisers Market is the fastest growing regional market, due to increasing adoption of precision agriculture, the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy's focus on soil health, and high levels of investment in nutrient management across the European agricultural industry. High intensity agriculture and potash production of K+S AG are responsible for about 22.3% of European revenues, with France, Poland and Spain providing steady procurement of cereals, vegetables and vineyards.

North America is a key potash fertilisers market, supported by the U.S. Corn Belt corn and soybean production, and the Canadian prairie agriculture. The United States represents about 87.4% of the North American revenues, with the retail distribution network of the Mosaic Company and the dealer infrastructure of Nutrien serving the adoption of precision nutrient management across the agricultural regions.

The U.S. potash fertilizers market was valued at approximately USD 4.39 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.76%. The U.S. is a commercially significant potash fertilizers market whose corn, soybean, and wheat production creates consistent above-average potassium nutrient requirements.

Key Companies:

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

JSC Belaruskali

Eurochem Group AG

SQM S.A.

Yara International ASA

Compass Minerals International

Helm AG

Borealis AG

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Uralkali

Arab Potash Company

CF Industries

Intrepid Potash Inc.

Migao Corporation

Tessenderlo Group

China BlueChemical Ltd

Recent Developments:

2026: Nutrien reported stronger potash demand outlook supported by tight global supply, improved crop returns, and steady fertilizer pricing stability.

2026: Belaruskali sanctions easing improved global potash trade flows, increasing supply accessibility and stabilizing export routes for key importing countries.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MOP & Specialty Potash Type Adoption Metrics – helps you understand MOP versus SOP and potassium nitrate demand dynamics, chloride-sensitive crop premium formulation adoption, and water-soluble potash procurement growth across greenhouse horticulture and drip-irrigated fruit production globally.

– helps you understand MOP versus SOP and potassium nitrate demand dynamics, chloride-sensitive crop premium formulation adoption, and water-soluble potash procurement growth across greenhouse horticulture and drip-irrigated fruit production globally. Fertigation & Precision Application Demand Metrics – helps you evaluate variable rate potash application adoption, drip irrigation fertigation procurement growth, and root-zone nutrient delivery efficiency improvement trends across water-scarce agricultural regions and high-value crop production globally.

– helps you evaluate variable rate potash application adoption, drip irrigation fertigation procurement growth, and root-zone nutrient delivery efficiency improvement trends across water-scarce agricultural regions and high-value crop production globally. Soil Depletion & Government Subsidy Programme Metrics – helps you analyze soil potassium deficiency documentation trends, corrective application procurement volume, and government fertilizer subsidy programme impact on potash demand stability across India, China, Brazil, and Southeast Asia.

– helps you analyze soil potassium deficiency documentation trends, corrective application procurement volume, and government fertilizer subsidy programme impact on potash demand stability across India, China, Brazil, and Southeast Asia. Fruits & Vegetables Premium Crop Segment Metrics – helps you uncover per-hectare potassium consumption benchmarks, fruit quality attribute improvement procurement motivation, and the commercial premium of specialty potash formulation specification in chloride-sensitive export-oriented horticultural production globally.

– helps you uncover per-hectare potassium consumption benchmarks, fruit quality attribute improvement procurement motivation, and the commercial premium of specialty potash formulation specification in chloride-sensitive export-oriented horticultural production globally. Competitive Landscape & Potash Market Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players including Nutrien, Mosaic, ICL, K+S, and Belaruskali based on production capacity, distribution network reach, premium formulation portfolio, and emerging market supply agreement investment globally.

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