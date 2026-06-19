MOVA Unveils New LumeGret S4800 at Intersolar Europe 2026, Expanding Residential Energy Storage Portfolio

MUNICH, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA, a global premium AI smart living leader, will showcase its latest residential energy storage portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2026, featuring the global debut of the all-new LumeGret S4800 alongside the flagship A4000 and A2000 energy storage systems.

LumeGret S4800 – Redefining Plug-and-Play Home Energy Storage

Making its global debut on June 23 at Intersolar Europe 2026, the LumeGret S4800 is designed to simplify residential energy independence through a highly integrated plug-and-play architecture.

Featuring expandable battery capacity up to 25kWh, 4800W PV input, and integrated 6.6kW EV charging, the system delivers flexible energy storage and solar utilization for modern households. Powered by LumeGret Orbit™ AI tariff optimization, it intelligently balances solar generation, battery storage, and electricity pricing to maximize self-consumption and lower energy costs.





(MOVA LumeGret S4800)

MOVA LumeGret A4000 Officially Launches for Sale, Expanding Home Energy Storage Choices

Alongside the S4800, the MOVA LumeGret A4000 officially launched for sale on June 9 through MOVA’s official website and Amazon. As MOVA’s flagship residential energy storage solution, the A4000 is designed to support higher-capacity home energy management and backup power needs.

Also on display is the A2000, a secure and user-friendly plug-and-play energy storage system developed to make balcony solar and residential energy storage safer, simpler, and more accessible.

Together, the S4800, A4000, and A2000 form a comprehensive residential energy storage portfolio, offering scalable solutions for a wide range of applications—from apartment balconies and small households to larger homes seeking greater energy independence, energy savings, and backup power resilience.





(MOVA LumeGret A4000)

Visit MOVA LumeGret at [Booth C1.556]





Visit MOVA to experience live demonstrations of MOVA’s intelligent energy management ecosystem, EV charging integration, AI-powered tariff optimization, and next-generation residential energy storage technologies.

Media Contact

Kris Song (PR)

songbolin@mova-tech.com

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