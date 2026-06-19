Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Crown VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (“the Companies” or “Albion VCTs”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2026/2027 tax year (the "Offers").

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in August 2026 on the Albion Capital Group LLP website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

19 June 2026