Smart Electric Meter Market Report 2026-2035, Growing at 8.27% CAGR to Reach USD 59.22 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Electric Meter Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Electric Meter Market size was worth USD 27.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 59.22 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.27% over 2026–2035.”

Growing Smart Grid Investments Accelerate Market Expansion Globally

Modernization of old power grid infrastructure and the current shift toward utility digitalization are some of the prominent factors that are fueling the adoption of smart electric meters around the world. Smart electric meters allow utility companies to track their energy usage in real time, automate their billing operations, manage outages, and optimize their electricity distribution grids. Adoption of AMI systems, the increase in renewable energy, and the increasing need for demand-side energy management solutions are adding to the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Electric Meter Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10323

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Landis+Gyr

Itron Inc.

Sensus (Xylem)

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Kamstrup A/S

Aclara Technologies LLC

Wasion Holdings Limited

Holley Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

EDMI Limited

Iskraemeco d.d.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

CyanConnode Holdings plc

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Elster Group GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Smart Electric Meter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 27.24 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 59.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.27% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Smart Electricity Meters, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Meters, Automated Meter Reading (AMR) Meters, Prepaid Smart Meters, Others)

• By Phase Type (Single-Phase Smart Meters, Three-Phase Smart Meters, Others)

• By Communication Technology (RF Mesh, Power Line Communication (PLC), Cellular, NB-IoT / LPWAN, Others)

• By Application (Consumption Monitoring, Dynamic Pricing, Grid Management, Outage Detection, Demand Response, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Electric Meter Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10323

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase Type

Single Phase Smart Meters held dominance in the market share, contributing to 68.29% of revenue in 2025. The large-scale application of Single-Phase Smart Meters across residential electrical grids, urban electrification programs, and smart city implementations has helped maintain their leadership. Three-Phase Smart Meters are expected to hold the title for fastest-growing product type over the forecast period due to the rising consumption of electricity in commercial establishments and industrial units.

By Product Type

In 2025, the Smart Electricity Meters accounted for the biggest market share of 34.12%, attributed mainly to the wide use of smart meters in the purpose of real-time energy consumption monitoring, automated reading of meters, and utility network optimization. The highest growth is expected for the segment of Prepaid Smart Meters till 2035 owing to their importance in assuring utility revenues, theft protection, payments efficiency, and energy management.

By Communication Technology

In 2025, RF Mesh captured the largest market share of 31.44%, due to its ability to scale easily, secure two-way communication features, and extensive use within AMI networks. During 2026–2035, the NB-IoT/LPWAN segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, backed by growing utility IoT environments, cloud connection capability, low power consumption, and improved network coverage ability.

By Application

Consumption Monitoring held the leading market share position of 32.11%, forming the backbone of smart metering systems for both utilities and end users across the globe. The Demand Response application is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to growing deployments of advanced energy management systems and smart grid balancing and demand management solutions.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific was a leading revenue generator in the Global Smart Electric Meter Market, contributing to 45.19% revenue in 2025. The region is expected to sustain its position as the fastest-growing regional market, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% from 2026 to 2035. Growth in the region is primarily due to huge smart grid installations, industrial development, electrification programs, and urbanization.

The North American region is an important market because of the presence of a high level of AMI installation rate, mature utility infrastructure, and smart grid investment. The North American region has reached a smart meter installation rate of about 72% in the USA, where 119 million AMI meters are installed.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Smart Electric Meter Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10323

Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Itron Inc. expanded its smart electric meter portfolio with next-generation AMI solutions integrating AI-powered grid analytics, edge computing capabilities, and real-time outage detection systems to improve utility operational efficiency.

, expanded its smart electric meter portfolio with next-generation AMI solutions integrating AI-powered grid analytics, edge computing capabilities, and real-time outage detection systems to improve utility operational efficiency. In 2026, Landis+Gyr launched upgraded cellular and RF mesh-enabled smart electric meters featuring enhanced interoperability and cloud-based energy data platforms to support utility digitization efforts.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Electric Meter Market Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – evaluates global smart meter installation trends and utility modernization strategies.

– evaluates global smart meter installation trends and utility modernization strategies. SMART GRID DIGITALIZATION ASSESSMENT – provides insights into grid automation investments, utility transformation initiatives, and intelligent energy management systems.

– provides insights into grid automation investments, utility transformation initiatives, and intelligent energy management systems. COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – compares RF Mesh, NB-IoT, LPWAN, cellular, and emerging smart meter communication technologies.

– compares RF Mesh, NB-IoT, LPWAN, cellular, and emerging smart meter communication technologies. AI-DRIVEN GRID ANALYTICS OUTLOOK – analyzes adoption of predictive maintenance, outage management, and real-time energy monitoring solutions.

– analyzes adoption of predictive maintenance, outage management, and real-time energy monitoring solutions. RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION IMPACT ANALYSIS – examines the role of smart metering in supporting distributed energy resources and grid flexibility.

– examines the role of smart metering in supporting distributed energy resources and grid flexibility. REGIONAL UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRACKER – highlights smart grid projects, electrification programs, and utility digitization initiatives shaping future market growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Power Quality Meter Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Power Management System Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Power Module Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Intelligent Power Module Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Electric Fuse Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026