Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 4.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The market is expanding due to rising ovarian cancer incidence, increasing adoption of AI-powered imaging, growing utilization of biomarker-based testing, and expanding investments in precision oncology and early cancer detection technologies.





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Rising Ovarian Cancer Incidence and AI-Based Diagnostic Technologies Drive Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Growing worldwide incidence of ovarian cancer is the most commercially consistent demand driver for the diagnostics market. The World Cancer Research Fund reported over 313,000 new cases of ovarian cancer worldwide, a number that continues to rise due to ageing populations and changing lifestyle factors, generating a stable and growing demand for diagnostics. Adoption is being driven across hospital and specialised diagnostic centre channels globally, as advanced technologies like AI-based imaging, liquid biopsy and multi-biomarker blood tests are increasing early detection rates significantly.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

AstraZeneca Plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Illumina, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Cancer

The Epithelial Tumor segment dominated the ovarian cancer diagnostics market with approximately 78.6% share in 2025, reflecting its extraordinary prevalence representing approximately 90% of all ovarian cancer cases whose high disease burden creates consistent and structured diagnostic demand. The Germ Cell Tumor segment is the fastest growing, as rising awareness, enhanced screening methods, increasing research investments, and the younger patient demographic's demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic solutions create above-average growth momentum.

By Diagnosis

The Imaging segment held a major share of approximately 52.3% in the ovarian cancer diagnostics market in 2025. Ultrasound, MRI, CT scans, and PET scans are the standard of care for detecting ovarian cancer by measuring the size, location, and extent of metastasis of ovarian tumours in real time and in a non-invasive manner. The Blood Test segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic solutions, increasing dependability on CA-125 and HE4 biomarker assays, and advent of liquid biopsy as a new diagnostic platform for real time tracking of cancer.

By End-use

The Hospital Laboratories segment held the dominant position in the ovarian cancer diagnostics market with around 61.2% share in 2025 owing to availability of well-equipped integrated facilities, advanced diagnostic technologies, specialised oncologists and pathologists, whose expertise drives the diagnostic accuracy across imaging, biopsy, and molecular analysis. The fastest growing end-use category in 2023 is the Cancer Diagnostic Centres. Patient preference for specialised testing laboratories and rapid adoption of AI-based imaging and next-generation sequencing create above-average procurement momentum.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market at 41.2% in 2025. The region is well developed in terms of healthcare infrastructure, high awareness rate, and a strong base of major diagnostic firms such as Roche, Abbott, Quest Diagnostics, and Myriad Genetics. NCI has invested more than USD 185 million in ovarian cancer research in 2024.

The U.S. Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at approximately USD 1.53 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.27% during the forecast period. The United States remains the most commercially significant ovarian cancer diagnostics market, driven by increasing federal funding from the NCI and NIH, the growth of early screening programmes, expanded insurance coverage for advanced diagnostic tests, and ongoing FDA regulatory support to expedite the clearance of new testing technologies.

The Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at around USD 1.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.69%. Europe is a technologically advanced ovarian cancer diagnostics market with sophisticated healthcare systems, well-established oncology networks and the EU’s In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) framework requiring structured quality standards that facilitate the adoption of premium diagnostic technology.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing incidences of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government-supported cancer screening programmes in China, India and Japan. According to the WHO, the incidence of ovarian cancer in Asia is expected to increase by more than 20% by 2030, contributing to long-term diagnostic demand. The volume growth of this demand is further compounded by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Highlights

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2035

North America Accounted for 41.2% Market Share in 2025

Imaging Segment Held 52.3% Revenue Share

Hospital Laboratories Dominated with 61.2% Share

Blood Test Segment Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

AI-Based Imaging and Liquid Biopsy Technologies Accelerating Adoption

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Recent Developments:

2025: Researchers at Karolinska Institutet demonstrated that AI-driven neural networks can surpass human experts in detecting ovarian cancer from ultrasound images, as published in Nature Medicine, highlighting AI's potential to transform early ovarian cancer screening capability.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet demonstrated that AI-driven neural networks can surpass human experts in detecting ovarian cancer from ultrasound images, as published in Nature Medicine, highlighting AI's potential to transform early ovarian cancer screening capability. 2024: Roche expanded its Cobas platform with enhanced CA-125 and HE4 assay capabilities, supporting broader adoption of standardized biomarker-based ovarian cancer diagnostics within hospital laboratory settings globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

OVARIAN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS UTILIZATION & CLINICAL SCREENING WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand diagnostic adoption patterns, screening programme trends, workflow optimization strategies, and technology utilization across hospital laboratories, and research institute environments globally.

– helps you understand diagnostic adoption patterns, screening programme trends, workflow optimization strategies, and technology utilization across hospital laboratories, and research institute environments globally. AI-POWERED IMAGING & LIQUID BIOPSY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in neural network-based ultrasound detection, CA-125 and HE4 biomarker sensitivity, and next-generation sequencing integration across ovarian cancer diagnostic platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in neural network-based ultrasound detection, CA-125 and HE4 biomarker sensitivity, and next-generation sequencing integration across ovarian cancer diagnostic platforms. MULTIMODAL DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of imaging, biopsy, germ cell, and stromal ovarian cancer diagnostic and screening applications.

– helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of imaging, biopsy, germ cell, and stromal ovarian cancer diagnostic and screening applications. BIOMARKER DEVELOPMENT & PRECISION MEDICINE DIAGNOSTIC INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing adoption, liquid biopsy commercialization, and imaging-guided ovarian cancer detection strategies.

– helps you identify opportunities related to BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing adoption, liquid biopsy commercialization, and imaging-guided ovarian cancer detection strategies. OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH FUNDING & INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in NIH and NCI research investment, and government cancer screening programme expansion influencing market growth.

– helps you uncover trends in NIH and NCI research investment, and government cancer screening programme expansion influencing market growth. HOME DIAGNOSTICS & NEXT-GENERATION SCREENING INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from telemedicine-integrated testing services, and future ovarian cancer diagnostic technologies transforming early detection capability.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.06% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Cancer (Epithelial Tumor, Germ Cell Tumor, Stromal Cell Tumor, Others)

• By Diagnosis (Imaging, Blood Test, Biopsy, Others)

• By End-use (Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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