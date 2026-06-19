Aether Education Expands Comprehensive Tutoring and Admissions Support Programs in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Education today announced the expansion of its comprehensive tutoring and admissions support programs, strengthening its position as a leading education consultancy in Hong Kong. Combining in-depth local knowledge with global academic expertise, Aether Education provides equal focus on expert tutoring and strategic admissions consulting for students of all ages, from admissions consulting/planning start from kindergarten to university level. The company helps students build strong academic foundations through personalized tutoring while nurturing them into well-rounded individuals equipped to make a meaningful, positive impact on the world.

The institution’s philosophy centers on holistic excellence, character development, resilience, and inspirational guidance. Aether Education has assembled a distinguished teaching team of certified examiners and elite graduates from Oxford, Cambridge, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia. This expert faculty delivers high-quality personalized tutoring in core academic subjects as well as strategic educational planning and overseas study guidance. Their world-class mentorship goes beyond grades and test scores to foster critical thinking, values, resilience, and a sense of purpose.

Aether Education enjoys strong trust from families at Hong Kong’s leading international and elite local schools. As a full-service Hong Kong education consultant and tutoring provider, it expertly supports families with Hong Kong local primary school admissions, Hong Kong local secondary school admissions, international school transitions, ongoing academic tutoring, score improvement, and global university searches. Services cover applications to Oxbridge, the Ivy League, Hong Kong’s top universities, and other prestigious institutions worldwide. Specialized support is also available for Mainland students transitioning into Hong Kong’s international school system.

The consultancy has built a strong track record of delivering consistent academic improvement through its tutoring programs and achieving successful admissions outcomes for its students.

Parents and students seeking both outstanding tutoring support and successful school and university admissions in Hong Kong and abroad, along with meaningful personal development, are invited to explore Aether Education’s holistic services. Visit the official website to learn more, enroll in tailored tutoring and admissions programs, and book a personalized consultation at https://www.aether-edu.com .

About Aether Education

Aether Education is a premier elite education consultancy and tutoring provider based in Hong Kong, offering a balanced 50/50 approach to personalized tutoring and admissions consulting. Specializing in Hong Kong local primary and secondary school admissions, international school placements, academic tutoring, and global university admissions—including Oxbridge, the Ivy League, and Hong Kong’s top universities—Aether serves students of all ages. The company combines rigorous tutoring for academic excellence with character development to help young people achieve strong results while growing into thoughtful, resilient individuals ready to contribute positively to the world. Its faculty includes certified examiners and graduates from the world’s leading universities.

Media Contact

Twinnie Lam

Phone: +852 5591 9619

Email: info@aether-edu.com