Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited Highlights Exclusive Swiss Collections from Heritage Brand Juvet and Racing-Inspired Daumier

HONG KONG, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited today announced a strategic expansion of its authorized retail portfolio, placing a dedicated focus on newly introduced collections from distinguished watchmakers JUVET and DAUMIER. This expansion aims to provide watch enthusiasts and collectors with access to timepieces that embody both centuries-old Swiss horological heritage and modern, high-performance mechanical design.

Representing classic Swiss watchmaking, JUVET brings over 170 years of history to the company's offerings. Founded in 1842 in Buttes, Switzerland, by Mr. Edouard Juvet, the brand is historically renowned for its prominent "Big Eight Pieces" pocket watches, which featured irreplaceable enamel craftsmanship designed specifically for the Chinese market during the Qing Dynasty. Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited will feature JUVET's modern "Swiss Made" automatic collections, which honor its rich legacy and the historical "有威" (JUVET) trademark registered in 1873. The curated lineup features the Diamond Collection, commemorating the brand's 170th anniversary with pieces meticulously set with over 1,000 pavé diamonds, alongside the luxury 18K Gold Bezel Collection and the globally limited Geraz 8 chronographs.

Looking ahead, JUVET is set to expand its portfolio with an exciting new release tailored to contemporary tastes. The brand has confirmed that a fresh model will be launched in the coming months, featuring a design language that aligns with currently popular aesthetics—sleek, versatile, and everyday wearable while maintaining Swiss mechanical precision. While technical details remain under wraps, early indications point to a refined case profile, modern dial finishes, and enhanced comfort on the wrist. Watch enthusiasts and collectors are encouraged to stay tuned for the official unveiling, which promises to bridge JUVET's heritage with today's most sought-after design codes.

Complementing the classical elegance of JUVET is the modern, adrenaline-driven aesthetic of DAUMIER. Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited will prominently showcase DAUMIER's acclaimed RS (RennSport) racing series, including the DM8998 mechanical automatic chronograph and the skeletonized DM8999 model. Engineered for motorsport enthusiasts and professional users, these limited-edition timepieces are crafted with premium 904 stainless steel cases and five-bead or three-bead bracelets, paired with 316L stainless steel safety folding clasps. The watches are powered by the DMRRS01 and DMRRS02 automatic movements operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4.0 Hz), featuring a sophisticated vertical clutch and column-wheel structure, a 48-hour power reserve, and ceramic tachymeter bezels.

"Our expanded focus on JUVET and DAUMIER allows us to bridge two distinct worlds of horology," said Mark, representative for Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited. "While JUVET appeals to collectors who value deep historical significance, classical Swiss elegance, and genuine gemstone settings, DAUMIER caters to those seeking robust, high-performance racing chronographs built with top-tier structural components. Together alongside our curated pre-owned luxury division, they represent an elevated offering for our clientele. And with JUVET's upcoming new model designed in today's most popular style, we expect to welcome a new generation of watch lovers into the brand's long-standing legacy."

Moving forward, the company is actively exploring additional business-to-business partnerships and distribution agreements to expand its global footprint. Interested buyers, collectors, and potential partners can view the current inventory and explore the exclusive JUVET and DAUMIER collections by visiting the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/timingservice.hk or following the company's Instagram profile at https://www.instagram.com/timingservice . For the latest updates on JUVET's upcoming launch and other new arrivals, follow their social channels closely.

About Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited

Timing Watch & Jewelry Limited is a retail and distribution company based in Hong Kong, China. The firm specializes in pre-owned luxury watch trading and serves as an authorized dealer for niche horological brands including DAUMIER and JUVET. Additionally, the company distributes wellness-focused wearable technology, notably the LINK2CARE Smart TCM Watch, offering a diversified portfolio that bridges traditional horology with modern health innovation.

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