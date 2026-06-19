Press Release

Atos powers kick-off of new football season as 2026-27 Premier League fixtures revealed

London, UK – June 19, 2026 – Atos , a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, has worked in close collaboration with the Premier League since its inception in 1992, scheduling the Premier League’s fixtures each season.

Across 34 complete Premier League seasons, Atos has supported the complex challenge of creating a balanced fixture list across a total of 13,166 matches involving 51 different clubs. Advanced technology is combined with deep human expertise to assess millions of possible scenarios, ensuring the final schedule is fair, competitive and compelling for clubs, fans and stakeholders alike.

The process begins at the start of the year and typically takes around six months. Sophisticated systems generate an initial schedule, which is then rigorously refined through expert oversight to meet the league’s strict sporting, operational and logistical requirements - following the League’s “Golden Rules”. These include:

In any five matches there should be a split of three home fixtures, two away or the other way around.

A team will never have more than two home or away matches in a row.

Wherever possible, a team will be home and away around FA Cup ties.

A club will never start or finish the season with two home or two away matches.

Alongside this are considerations around preventing local rivals from playing at home on the same day, accounting for policing capacity, and managing travel demands—particularly during peak periods such as public holidays or major national events, for example minimising travel for fans on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Even minor changes can have wide-ranging consequences, often triggering adjustments across multiple fixtures. This is where Atos’ long-standing experience is critical.

Fixture-list compiler Glenn Thompson, Atos UK&I, said: “There are pinch points in the process where it can become stressful, culminating in several days in a room manually checking for any issues that may have cropped up. The whole process is complex involving many different data points. Ultimately you can't satisfy everyone and it's a compromise across all clubs without favouring any one club.”

This year’s fixture list has also been shaped against an increasingly demanding global football calendar, with a focus on player welfare, recovery time and alignment with international competitions.

Michael Herron, Head of Atos UK&I said, “For millions of fans, the release of the Premier League fixture list is when a new season really comes to life. We’re proud to support the Premier League and are looking forward to another exciting season ahead.”

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world’s most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events — from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA’s Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with many other sports international organizations. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL’s Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football’s domestic-club competitions.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands – Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Tessa David – tessa.david@atos.ai - 07947 755 911

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