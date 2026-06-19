54% of Aspiring Web3 Professionals Can't Land Their First Job: Bitget Report





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its Web3 Next-Gen Talent Intelligence Report, finding that hiring barriers, not a lack of talent, are one of the industry’s biggest workforce challenges. Conducted under Bitget's Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative , the study surveyed aspiring and early-career professionals across multiple regions and found that while Web3 continues attracting highly educated talent, many candidates remain unable to secure their first role.

More than 54% of respondents identified prior experience requirements for junior positions as the biggest obstacle to entering the industry, while 52% said their education provided theoretical knowledge but lacked practical, job-ready skills. The findings suggest that as blockchain education expands globally, employment pathways have not kept pace, creating a growing disconnect between learning and workforce participation. The report concludes that the sector faces a talent access challenge instead of talent shortage, with many qualified candidates struggling to gain the experience needed to enter the industry.

The report also highlights the increasing importance of emerging markets in shaping the future of the Web3 workforce. Nigeria, Indonesia, and China accounted for nearly half of all respondents, reflecting how blockchain education and career interest are expanding beyond traditional technology hubs. Nearly 46% of participants were between the ages of 23 and 30 years, while more than 58% held Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degrees.

“The industry has succeeded in attracting talent globally. The challenge now is converting talent into employment. The findings show there is a large pool of motivated and educated candidates, but many are struggling to take the first step into the industry. Closing this gap will be critical for the next phase of industry growth,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The report highlights that talent interests are evolving alongside industry demand. AI and blockchain convergence emerged as the most sought-after career path, selected by 61% of respondents. Despite strong enthusiasm for the sector, respondents consistently identified practical industry exposure as a missing piece of career development, with 62% selecting mentorship from experienced professionals as the support mechanism most likely to accelerate their careers.

The report follows continued expansion of Blockchain4Youth, Bitget's global initiative focused on blockchain education and workforce development. The findings reinforce the importance of structured learning pathways that combine technical education with practical industry exposure, an approach reflected in the Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub curriculum, which combines blockchain fundamentals, DeFi education, industry insights, and emerging technology topics.

The Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub recently surpassed 10,000 registered learners worldwide. Participants who successfully complete the programme receive a certificate that can be used to access priority review for selected opportunities within Bitget and the Blockchain4Youth Talent Alliance, helping connect education with real-world career pathways. Through initiatives including Boxed for Opportunity and educational partnerships, career-focussed programmes, and the Blockchain4Youth Talent Alliance, Blockchain4Youth continues connecting learning, mentorship, and career development opportunities for emerging Web3 talent.

The report concluded that stronger collaboration between educational institutions, employers, learning platforms, and industry participants will be needed to bridge the gap between education and employment and support the next stage of Web3 workforce growth.

For more information, please read the report here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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