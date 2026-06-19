Investor Rights Alert: ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Faces Securities Fraud Class Action after Channel Stuffing Allegations Cause 29% Stock Drop – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in ADMA Biologics, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit .

Key Details of the ADMA ($ADMA) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to allegations that ADMA’s reported 20% growth for 2025 was driven by a channel stuffing scheme

Securities fraud relating to allegations that ADMA’s reported 20% growth for 2025 was driven by a channel stuffing scheme Largest Stock Drop: March 24, 2026 – 16.6% Stock Drop

March 24, 2026 – 16.6% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until August 10, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in ADMA securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. It is captioned Mazzarino v. ADMA Biologics, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-6918.

Why is ADMA Biologics Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

ADMA has been sued for securities fraud following significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws. The decline in AMDA’s stock price caused significant losses to investors.



ADMA is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics. ADMA’s flagship product is ASCENIV, a liquid immune globulin solution used to treat Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency in adults and adolescents.

During the relevant period, as alleged, ADMA was engaged in a de facto channel stuffing scheme to drive revenue growth in the face of waning demand for its flagship product, ASCENIV, and failed to disclose related party transactions.

Why did ADMA Biologics’ Stock Drop?



On March 24, 2026, Culper Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled “ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and –3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” The report revealed, among other things, that in 2025 ADMA induced one of its distributors to “stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms in order to meet order expectations.” This allegedly allowed ADMA to book revenue and “report[] growth that was never there.” According to Culper Research, had ADMA not engaged in this alleged channel stuffing scheme, it would have experienced revenue declines of 3% in 2025 instead of the reported 20% growth.

This news caused the price of ADMA stock to decline $2.26 per share, or 16.6%, from a closing price of $13.59 per share on March 23, 2026, to $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026. ADMA’s stock declined a further $1.70 per share, or 15%, the following day, to close at $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026.

Then, on March 26, 2026, Investing.com published an article titled “Cantor downgrades ADMA Biologics stock rating on short report concerns.” This news caused the price of ADMA stock to decline $1.34 per share, or 13.9%, from a closing price of $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026, to $8.29 per share on March 29, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in ADMA Biologics, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com .

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit

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