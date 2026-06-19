Investor Rights Alert: GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) Faces Securities Fraud Class Action after Trial Results Cause 50% Stock Drop – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in GRAIL, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/grail-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the GRAIL ($GRAL) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri cancer trial

Securities fraud relating to GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri cancer trial Stock Drop: February 20, 2026 – 50.55% Stock Drop

February 20, 2026 – 50.55% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until August 4, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in GRAIL common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Robbins v. GRAIL, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-05428.

Why is GRAIL Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

GRAIL is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on early cancer detection. GRAIL developed Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test that analyzes blood samples to screen for multiple cancers, identify the likely organ or tissue of origin, and assist in the screening process. As part of GRAIL’s efforts to attain an accelerated implementation of its test as a national screening program through the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (“NHS”), GRAIL conducted the “NHS-Galleri trial.” The primary objective of the NHS-Galleri trial was “to show a reduction in late-stage (III-IV) cancers in people who received the Galleri test compared with those who did not.”

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, GRAIL made positive statements about Galleri, the NHS-Galleri trial design, and top-line results from the first screening round, including that the NHS-Galleri trial was “designed with three consecutive years of screening in order to achieve the primary endpoint,” and that “Galleri is working in the real world.”

As alleged, in truth, the NHS-Galleri trial’s three-year timeframe was insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint.

Why did GRAIL’s Stock Drop?



On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced top-line results from its NHS-Galleri trial. Although the Company emphasized certain favorable results, GRAIL disclosed that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint. Specifically, GRAIL stated that the “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed.” GRAIL attributed the disappointing outcome, in part, to “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the two arms of the study] adequately.”

This news caused the price of GRAIL stock to decline $51.32 per share, or 50.55%, from a closing price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/grail-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in GRAIL, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/grail-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/grail-class-action-lawsuit

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