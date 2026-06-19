Deep Learning Market to Reach $1,963.25 Billion by 2035 as Generative AI and Enterprise Automation Drive Massive AI Investments | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Deep Learning Market was valued at USD 125.41 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,963.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.69% during 2026–2035.

The global deep learning market is experiencing a transformative and commercially exceptional growth rate. The developments in energy-efficient computing are driven by increasing adoption of AI in verticals such as healthcare, finance, and automotive, increasing investment in AI infrastructure, increasing datasets leading to greater of model complexity, and increasing training costs leading to the rapid growth of the market.





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Generative AI Adoption Creating Unprecedented Model Training Demand and Enterprise Automation Accelerate Market Growth

The most commercially transformative growth driver of the deep learning market is the extraordinary commercial adoption of generative AI. The slow introduction of large language models, image generation systems, and multimodal AI across enterprise software fuels deep learning infrastructure procurement. The commercial momentum of deep learning infrastructure builds on the adoption of each new AI application category. Enterprise automation progressive deep learning deployment generates widespread adoption that sustains market growth, as the automation motivation’s ROI measurability in labour cost reduction and error rate improvement creates financial justification that sustains investment through business cycle variation.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The Image Recognition segment accounted for the largest share of the deep learning market with about 43% in 2025 owing to its wide application scope, which includes facial recognition biometrics, medical imaging diagnosis, manufacturing quality inspection, and autonomous vehicle environment perception. The Data Mining segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 34.98% due to the demand for deep learning algorithms that extract structured insights at scale, which conventional analytical tools cannot match.

By Component

Software segment has emerged as the leading application of the deep learning market, accounting for 46% of the market share in 2025 owing to the commercial relationship in every deep learning deployment is characterised by the acquisition of model development frameworks, training orchestration platforms, and inference serving infrastructure. The Hardware segment is the fastest growing, the massive compute demand for training deep learning models driving a capital procurement of GPUs and specialised AI chips where the per quarter investment growth reflects the escalation of compute in the frontier AI race.

By End User

The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment dominated the deep learning market with approximately 22% share in 2025, driven by medical imaging diagnosis, drug discovery, clinical decision support, patient outcome prediction, and genomic analysis across hospital and pharmaceutical procurement channels. The Automotive & Transportation segment is the fastest growing, as autonomous driving perception, ADAS object detection, and connected vehicle AI system deployment create structured deep learning procurement whose technical requirements create above-average hardware and software investment per vehicle.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global deep learning market in 2025 with the highest AI infrastructure investment and most commercially advanced deep learning application ecosystem. The region enjoys the commercial dominance of Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta and Amazon, the extraordinary U.S. AI investment ecosystem supporting frontier model development and domestic procurement concentration across healthcare AI, autonomous vehicle perception and enterprise automation.

The U.S. deep learning market was valued at USD 37.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 596.02 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of approximately 30.31%. The United States continues to be the world’s most commercially sophisticated deep learning market, with the highest concentration of frontier deep learning model development, extraordinary venture capital and corporate R&D investment, and commercially-diverse application deployment in healthcare AI, financial fraud detection, and enterprise automation.

The Europe deep learning market was valued at USD 31.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 451.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30.30% Europe's deep learning market is technically advanced, underpinned by the regulatory framework of the EU AI Act, European excellence in deep learning fundamentals research, and AI adoption in the industrial sector, creating structured institutional demand. Automotive AI programme and industrial AI adoption in the manufacturing sector in Germany contribute to around 22.3% of the European revenues. Other prominent secondary markets include UK, France and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific market is predicted to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to China's massive AI investment programme, the development of deep learning platforms by Baidu and Alibaba, industrial AI adoption by Japan, and India's fast-growing AI services industry. China’s national AI strategy includes investments in deep learning infrastructure and the domestic large model development ecosystem, which accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues.

Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC (DeepMind/Google Brain)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure AI)

Amazon Web Services (SageMaker)

Meta Platforms Inc. (PyTorch/FAIR)

IBM Corporation (Watson AI)

Intel Corporation (oneAPI AI)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Apple Inc. (Core ML)

Baidu Inc. (PaddlePaddle)

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc. (Einstein AI)

OpenAI Inc.

Anthropic PBC

ARM Holdings PLC (Ethos NPU)

Clarifai Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Scale AI Inc

Recent Developments:

2024: NVIDIA launched the Blackwell B200 GPU with 20 petaflops of AI performance and a new transformer engine that improves large language model inference efficiency by 30x over the prior Hopper architecture, establishing a new deep learning infrastructure performance standard.

2024: Microsoft announced Phi-3 Mini, a 3.8 billion parameter small language model that achieves large model performance in an on-device deployable format, creating new edge deep learning deployment categories whose memory and compute efficiency enables smartphone and IoT inference without cloud connectivity requirement.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Deep Learning Model Deployment & Infrastructure Utilization Analysis – helps you understand model training and inference adoption patterns, hardware utilization trends, and technology deployment across healthcare, automotive, financial services, and enterprise AI environments.

– helps you understand model training and inference adoption patterns, hardware utilization trends, and technology deployment across healthcare, automotive, financial services, and enterprise AI environments. Generative AI & Large Language Model Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in foundation model capability, multimodal AI performance, inference efficiency, and generative AI integration across enterprise software and consumer application platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in foundation model capability, multimodal AI performance, inference efficiency, and generative AI integration across enterprise software and consumer application platforms. Edge AI & Hardware Acceleration Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of GPU clusters, edge inference chips, and energy-efficient computing architectures across deep learning training and deployment applications.

– helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of GPU clusters, edge inference chips, and energy-efficient computing architectures across deep learning training and deployment applications. Healthcare Diagnostic AI & Drug Discovery Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to FDA-cleared AI medical imaging, molecular property prediction, clinical trial optimization, genomic analysis, and deep learning-guided pharmaceutical R&D programme investment.

– helps you identify opportunities related to FDA-cleared AI medical imaging, molecular property prediction, clinical trial optimization, genomic analysis, and deep learning-guided pharmaceutical R&D programme investment. Deep Learning Research Funding & Enterprise Ai Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in venture capital AI investment, corporate R&D expenditure, national AI strategy funding, and academic research grants influencing deep learning infrastructure and application market growth.

– helps you uncover trends in venture capital AI investment, corporate R&D expenditure, national AI strategy funding, and academic research grants influencing deep learning infrastructure and application market growth. Federated Learning & Next-Generation AI Architecture Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from privacy-preserving federated learning deployments, energy-efficient AI hardware, and future deep learning technologies transforming enterprise and consumer AI capability.

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