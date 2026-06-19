Avance Clinical Announces Asia Pacific and Mainland China Expansion Ahead of BIO International Convention 2026

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the Australian-headquartered global Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biotechs, today announced a significant expansion of its Asia Pacific and China operations, reinforcing its position as the leading CRO partner for international biotech companies seeking access to the region’s diverse patient populations, scientific infrastructure, and accelerated clinical trial timelines.

The expansion extends Avance Clinical’s established Asian footprint - which includes South Korea and Taiwan - to now encompass Singapore and Malaysia, where the company is actively building dedicated clinical operations teams. Simultaneously, Avance Clinical has expanded into mainland China, with commercial operations based in Shanghai and Beijing to serve the country’s rapidly growing biotech innovation hubs. In India, where Avance Clinical has maintained a business presence and biometrics hub, clinical operations are also being scaled to meet increasing demand.

“This expansion reflects the growing strategic importance of Asia Pacific and China to our biotech clients around the world,” said Mark Harvill, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Clinical. “US and international biotechs are increasingly recognising APAC as a high-value region for clinical development - whether for patient access, trial diversity, or speed to key milestones. With boots on the ground across South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and now mainland China, we can offer an integrated, seamless delivery model that few CROs can match.”

The moves position Avance Clinical to serve as a single accountable partner for multi-country Asian trials, with the regulatory expertise, site relationships, and operational infrastructure to deliver high-quality data that meets global standards.

Jessica Han, Director, Asian Operations, who leads Avance Clinical’s regional strategy from the company’s Seoul, South Korea office, brings over 18 years of clinical research experience across global and regional CROs. “APAC is a collection of highly sophisticated biotech ecosystems, each with its own regulatory frameworks, patient populations, and clinical infrastructure,” said Han. “Our expansion into Singapore and Malaysia opens access to clinical trial clusters that complement our existing strength in Korea and Taiwan, while our China presence means we can now engage directly with the world’s fastest-growing biotech market. For US biotechs this creates unprecedented flexibility in how they design and execute their global development programs.”

Avance Clinical will highlight its expanded APAC and China capabilities at the 2026 BIO International Convention in San Diego, June 22–25, where the company will be exhibiting at Booth #5352. Senior representatives including members of the Asia Operations leadership team will be available throughout the event to discuss multi-regional trial strategies, patient enrolment in APAC, and how Avance Clinical’s GlobalReady delivery model can accelerate development timelines for companies at every stage from First-in-Human through to late-phase pivotal trials.

Biotechs attending BIO International 2026 are encouraged to book a meeting with the Avance Clinical team in advance at www.avancecro.com/book-a-meeting , indicating ‘BIO 2026’ in the notes field.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a full-service, Australian-headquartered global Contract Research Organization, servicing international biotechs across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China. Specialising in early-phase and First-in-Human studies across more than 250 indications, as well as Oncology, Renal/Cardiometabolic, and Central Nervous System trials, Avance Clinical has partnered with more than 710 emerging biotech companies to accelerate their programs to critical development milestones. Avance Clinical is the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year in the Biotech CRO industry. To learn more, visit www.avancecro.com.

Find out more:

Media Contact

media@avancecro.com