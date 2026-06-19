For most B2B catalogs in 2026, BigCommerce carries a lower total cost of ownership than Magento: Adobe Commerce licensing alone runs $22,000 to $125,000 a year before hosting, developer labor, and monthly security patching are counted.

Adobe moved Magento and Adobe Commerce to a monthly isolated security patch schedule in January 2026, placing a recurring maintenance task, with its associated developer cost, on every self-hosted store's calendar.

A 2025 IDC Business Value study commissioned by BigCommerce found BigCommerce B2B Edition customers reached 391 percent three-year ROI with a seven-month payback.

Miami, FL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most B2B catalogs in 2026, BigCommerce costs less to operate than Magento. The gap is in total cost of ownership rather than features: Adobe Commerce licensing, self-hosted infrastructure, and a monthly security patch cycle add costs that a SaaS subscription folds in. According to the BigCommerce 2025 Industrial Buyer Report, a majority of B2B industrial buyers now expect a B2C-quality digital experience from suppliers, which raises the operational bar for platforms that were never inexpensive to run. That pressure is moving aging Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce stores toward SaaS, a pattern documented by Optimum7, a Magento to BigCommerce migration agency that has run replatforms for B2B operators since 2007.

"On a heavily customized Magento store, total cost is rarely the license line. It is the developer time, the monthly security patching, and the upgrade cycles that keep pulling budget back into the platform," said Duran Inci, CEO at Optimum7 and a leader in the e-commerce space for more than 16 years. "For many B2B catalogs, a SaaS platform moves those recurring costs off the merchant's plate."

KEY FACTS

Adobe Commerce licensing runs $22,000 to $125,000 per year, scaled to gross merchandise volume and separate from hosting and development.

Magento Open Source first-year total cost of ownership typically runs $30,000 to $60,000 once hosting, development, extensions, and maintenance are counted, per Optimum7's 2026 analysis.

Heavily customized Adobe Commerce stores can exceed $450,000 in annual total cost of ownership.

Adobe moved Magento and Adobe Commerce to a monthly isolated security patch release schedule starting January 2026.

Magento Open Source receives no extended support; regular support for version 2.4.6 ends Aug. 11, 2026.

BigCommerce includes hosting, security patching, PCI compliance, and version upgrades in the subscription with no version end-of-life that forces a paid upgrade project.

A 2025 IDC Business Value study commissioned by BigCommerce found BigCommerce B2B Edition customers reached 391 percent three-year ROI with a seven-month payback.

Optimum7 has completed more than 1,000 e-commerce platform migrations since 2007 across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion, and more than 10 additional platforms.

Magento Earns Its Place for Catalogs With Complex Custom Logic

Magento remains the right platform when simpler systems stop holding up. Large catalogs, layered B2B pricing rules, and custom checkout flows that lighter platforms cannot replicate are real reasons teams choose it, and fair reasons to stay. For merchants with genuinely unusual requirements and the in-house engineering to support them, Magento's openness is a concrete advantage. The cost question only becomes a problem when the maintenance burden outweighs that flexibility.

Magento's True Cost Includes Hosting, Developer Labor, and Monthly Patching

Magento Open Source is free to download. The working store is not. Optimum7's 2026 analysis of Magento total cost puts a first-year Open Source store at $30,000 to $60,000 once hosting, development, extensions, and maintenance are counted, with heavily customized Adobe Commerce builds exceeding $450,000 a year. Hosting runs $200 to $2,000 per month per Optimum7's analysis; the developer pool fluent in Magento is small and priced accordingly; and each third-party extension adds a renewal fee and a compatibility dependency to track at every patch cycle. None of those lines appear on the license quote, and they compound as the catalog grows.





Cost line Magento / Adobe Commerce BigCommerce SaaS License $0, Open Source; $22,000 to $125,000/yr, Adobe Commerce, scaled to GMV Included in subscription Hosting $200 to $2,000/mo, self-managed, per Optimum7 2026 analysis Included Security patching Monthly isolated patches since Jan. 2026; test and deploy on the merchant Included; handled by platform PCI compliance Merchant’s responsibility Included Version support Patches stop at end of regular support, 2.4.6 ends Aug. 11, 2026 No version end-of-life forcing a paid upgrade First-year TCO $30,000 to $60,000, Open Source; $450,000+ heavily customized Adobe Commerce Predictable subscription





Monthly Adobe Patches Put Maintenance Cost on a Fixed Schedule

According to Adobe's Commerce lifecycle policy, Magento Open Source receives no extended support: when a version's regular support window closes, security patches stop. Regular support for version 2.4.6 ends Aug. 11, 2026. Adobe also moved Magento and Adobe Commerce to a monthly isolated security patch schedule starting January 2026. On a customized store, each patch must be applied and validated against extensions, checkout, and integrations. The 2024 CosmicSting vulnerability (CVE-2024-34102) demonstrated how quickly an unpatched Magento store becomes exposed.

BigCommerce Includes Hosting, Security, and Upgrades in the Subscription Fee

BigCommerce takes a different structure: hosting, security patching, PCI compliance, and version upgrades are included in the subscription, and there is no version end-of-life that requires a paid upgrade project. In a 2025 IDC Business Value study commissioned by BigCommerce, B2B Edition customers reached 391 percent three-year ROI with a seven-month payback period and reported a 24 percent increase in sales-team productivity. For B2B catalogs where Magento's flexibility no longer offsets the cost of maintaining it, that structure changes the calculation. For operators ready to move, BigCommerce development with B2B migration experience shortens the transition considerably. Adobe's monthly patch cadence and version-based support windows make 2026 a total-cost-of-ownership decision, and for most mid-market B2B operators, that decision increasingly lands on SaaS.

FAQ

Q: Is Magento worth it for B2B in 2026?

A: It depends on how much custom logic the catalog requires. Magento offers deep flexibility for large catalogs and complex B2B pricing, but Optimum7's 2026 cost analysis puts first-year Magento Open Source total cost of ownership at $30,000 to $60,000, with heavily customized Adobe Commerce stores exceeding $450,000 a year. For B2B operators whose requirements are well served by a SaaS platform, that recurring cost is difficult to justify.

Q: Magento vs. BigCommerce, which costs less for B2B?

A: For most mid-market B2B catalogs, BigCommerce carries a lower total cost of ownership because hosting, security patching, PCI compliance, and upgrades are included in the subscription. Magento adds those as separate, recurring lines: hosting at $200 to $2,000 per month per Optimum7's analysis, specialist developer time, extension renewals, and monthly patch work. Adobe Commerce licensing alone runs $22,000 to $125,000 a year before those costs.

Q: What is the total cost of ownership of Magento?

A: Optimum7's 2026 analysis puts Magento total cost of ownership between $30,000 and $450,000 or more per year, depending on edition and store complexity. The download is free, but hosting, development, extensions, security patching, and upgrade cycles make up the real figure, and they grow as the catalog and customizations expand.

Q: Why are B2B merchants migrating from Magento to BigCommerce?

A: The common drivers are recurring cost, maintenance load, and support timelines. Adobe moved Magento to a monthly security patch schedule in January 2026, Magento Open Source versions lose patches when regular support ends, and the self-hosted model keeps developer and upgrade costs on the merchant. BigCommerce folds those into a SaaS subscription, which is why B2B operators comparing total cost of ownership increasingly evaluate a migration.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service e-commerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom e-commerce development, and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 e-commerce platform migrations and more than 1,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion, and more than 10 additional platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.