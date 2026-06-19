Dmitry Shubov Consulting Joins VCs and Founders at the Dubai Investors Dinner

FREMONT, Calif., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figuring out how to navigate global growth and stay on top of industry trends can be incredibly tough for emerging enterprise platforms. To connect directly with international founders and learn more about recent industry updates, Dmitry Shubov Consulting recently attended the exclusive Dubai Investors Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Dubai on June 11th.

Hosted by the Tablon B2B Network, the private event brought together a small, vetted group of startup founders and prominent Angel investors and Venture Capital (VC) firms from across the region. Designed to facilitate deal flow and meaningful connections without the hassle of cold outreach, the evening mixed business with casual networking through structured pitches, social games, and high-level conversations over dinner.

Attending the dinner gave Dmitry Shubov Consulting a great opportunity to talk with innovators from different tech sectors and discuss the practical operational considerations and growth challenges software platforms face when scaling up globally.

“The energy in Dubai’s tech scene is incredible right now, and it was great to share a room with so many driven founders,” said Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “Our everyday focus is helping legal tech platforms build the solid operational foundations they need to expand internationally. Being on the ground for these pitches and networking sessions keeps us sharp and helps us understand the exact operational and compliance standards businesses face today.”

By staying active in premier global networking events like Tablon’s Investors Dinner, Dmitry Shubov Consulting continues to expand its international network, making it easier for startups to navigate cross-border growth and build the right corporate partnerships. For more information, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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