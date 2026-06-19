Prosafe SE: Shareholding disclosure

19 June 2026, following the sale of shares, Burlington Loan Management DAC owns in total 17,626,899 shares in the Company, representing 5% of the total 352,537,966 outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 5% disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4.2. The previous filing was made on 3 March 2026, when Burlington Loan Management DAC owned 35,253,797 shares in the Company, representing approximately 10% of the total 352,537,966 outstanding shares and votes in the Company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirement in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4 2.

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