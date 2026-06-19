YNG Group Announces Strengthened Cross-Border Wealth Planning in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YNG Group announced that its Private Wealth Office in Chengdu is strengthening its focus on cross-border wealth planning and international investment services for clients whose assets, family priorities, business interests, or long-term plans extend across more than one jurisdiction.





The firm said the Chengdu Private Wealth Office plays an important role in supporting clients with international financial considerations, including overseas investment exposure, residency planning, currency exposure, family responsibilities, and business interests across different markets. As financial lives become more internationally connected, YNG Group said clients increasingly require advice that considers both investment objectives and wider personal circumstances.

The announcement follows recent engagement by representatives from YNG Group’s Chengdu Private Wealth Office with overseas investment and international cooperation discussions at the Overseas Investment Fair 2026 in Shanghai. The event provided an opportunity for the firm to follow current themes in overseas investment activity, market access, policy guidance, compliance considerations, and investment risk.

“Cross-border wealth planning requires more than looking at investments in isolation,” said Stephen Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of YNG Group. “Many clients are making financial decisions that involve family priorities, business interests, residency, currency exposure, and long-term commitments in more than one market. Through our Private Wealth Office in Chengdu, we continue to focus on providing clear, coordinated guidance for clients whose circumstances are increasingly international.”

YNG Group said its approach brings together investment management, structured planning, and careful coordination, helping clients consider how decisions in one area may affect another. This is particularly important for clients managing assets across different jurisdictions or planning for future family, business, or residency changes.

The firm said the strengthened focus forms part of its broader commitment to privacy, clear judgment, direct relationships, and long-term client support.

About YNG Group

YNG Group is an independent wealth management firm working with a limited number of families, professionals, and business owners whose assets, interests, and responsibilities often span several countries. The firm provides investment management and wealth planning services shaped around each client’s wider circumstances, including family priorities, business interests, residency, currency exposure, and long-term objectives. YNG Group focuses on privacy, clear judgment, direct relationships, and careful coordination, helping clients manage capital with structure, clarity, and continuity.

Contact

Laura Whitfield

Head of Communications

l.whitfield@ynggroup.com

Phone: 400 080 6389

https://www.ynggroup.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by YNG Group. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f17ffe39-3879-4ac3-8020-b391ce74f514