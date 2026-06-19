Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 50 0915

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKS 50 0915
Settlement Date 06/24/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,030
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 114.275/2.690
Total Number of Bids Received 19
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,355
Total Number of Successful Bids 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 114.275/2.690
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 114.467/2.680
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 114.275/2.690
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 114.369/2.685
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 114.467/2.680
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 113.701/2.720
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 114.204/2.694
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.65

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