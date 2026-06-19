|Series
|RIKS 50 0915
|Settlement Date
|06/24/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,030
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|114.275
|/
|2.690
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,355
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|114.275
|/
|2.690
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|114.467
|/
|2.680
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|114.275
|/
|2.690
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|114.369
|/
|2.685
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|114.467
|/
|2.680
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|113.701
|/
|2.720
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|114.204
|/
|2.694
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.65
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 50 0915
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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June 16, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKS 50 0915ISINIS0000037794Maturity Date09/15/2050Auction Date06/19/2026Settlement Date06/24/202610% addition06/23/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt...Read More
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June 15, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKV 26 0916RIKV 26 1216Settlement Date 06/18/202606/18/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,70618,370All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.044/7.98096.110/8.050Total Number of Bids...Read More