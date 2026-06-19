Sputtering Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 4.19 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sputtering Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Sputtering Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Accelerates Market Growth

Rising demand for high-performance semiconductors, flat panel displays, photovoltaic solar cells, and consumer electronics products is expected to fuel the use of sputtering equipment globally. Advanced techniques like magnetron sputtering and PVD are being used by semiconductor fabs and electronics producers for thin film deposition applications requiring utmost precision. Over 60% of semiconductor firms and electronics fabs employed sputtering equipment for the thin film deposition process in 2025. Increasing expenditure on semiconductor fabrication facilities, along with technological progress in the area of thin film deposition, is helping boost the growth of the market.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

ULVAC, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Oxford Instruments plc

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Denton Vacuum LLC

Kurt J. Lesker Company

AJA International, Inc.

Buhler Group

Singulus Technologies AG

CVD Equipment Corporation

SPTS Technologies Ltd. (KLA Corporation)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Plasma-Therm LLC

Canon Anelva Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Showa Shinku Co., Ltd.

ULVAC Cryogenics Inc.

Trion Technology Inc.

Sputtering Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.41 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.83% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (RF Sputtering Equipment, DC Sputtering Equipment, Magnetron Sputtering Equipment, Reactive Sputtering Equipment, Others)

• By Target Material (Metal Targets, Compound Targets, Ceramic Targets, Alloy Targets, Others)

• By Technology (Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Magnetron Sputtering, Ion Beam Sputtering, Plasma-Based Sputtering, Others)

• By End-User (Semiconductor Manufacturers, Electronics & Semiconductor Foundries, Solar Energy Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Others)

• By Application (Semiconductors & Electronics, Solar Photovoltaics, Displays, Optical Coatings, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Magnetron Sputtering Equipment held the largest revenue share of 42.25% in the year 2025 as a result of its excellent deposition rate, plasma stability, and extensive application in semiconductor manufacturing, displays, and electronics production. The fastest-growing segment in the industry is projected to be Reactive Sputtering Equipment, with a CAGR of 7.42%. This growth will be driven by rising demand for Reactive Sputtering Equipment due to its ability to deposit compound thin films.

By Target Material

The Metal Targets segment had the highest market share of 47.21% during the forecast year 2025, attributed to its wide application in semiconductor fabrication processes, electronics industry, and metal coating process in industries. The Compound Targets segment is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.41% from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing demand for compound semiconductors and other electronic devices.

By Technology

During 2025, Magnetron Sputtering was the technology with the highest market share at 49.25%, owing to its efficient deposition process and applicability in large-scale production for semiconductors and displays. Plasma-Based Sputtering will be the most rapidly growing technology in terms of CAGR at 8.86% from 2026 to 2035, due to improvements in plasma control technologies and expanding usage in research and advanced electronics applications globally.

By End-User

Semiconductor Manufacturers emerged as the front-runner with a market share of 37.12%, fueled by rising demand for innovative wafer manufacturing and semiconductor chip manufacturing. Solar Energy Companies will see the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 9.05%, due to rising investments being made towards the manufacturing of thin film photovoltaics.

By Application

Semiconductors & Electronics accounted for 45.25% of the market share due to the widespread use of sputtering equipment in integrated circuits, microchips, and electronic products. The Solar Photovoltaics segment is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 8.06%, supported by global investments in renewable energy and solar industry growth until 2035.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, holding a market share of 45.35%, in 2025, followed by which it will continue to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.62% from 2026 to 2035. The growth is driven by huge investment in semiconductors, fast-paced electronics manufacturing, growth in solar PV industry, and government-led initiatives toward semiconductor self-reliance.

North America still manages to have a strong hold in the market because of its state-of-the-art semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and the availability of high-end research and development resources as well as investments in local semiconductor production. The increasing use of modern sputter equipment for semiconductor fabrication and military electronics contributes to regional growth.

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Recent Developments

September 2025 , Applied Materials expanded its advanced PVD portfolio with next-generation deposition platforms designed for sub-5nm semiconductor nodes, improving film precision, process control, and manufacturing throughput.

, expanded its advanced PVD portfolio with next-generation deposition platforms designed for sub-5nm semiconductor nodes, improving film precision, process control, and manufacturing throughput. August 2025, Lam Research introduced upgraded plasma deposition platforms featuring enhanced uniformity control and improved process stability to support advanced-node semiconductor fabrication.

Exclusive Sections of the Sputtering Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

SEMICONDUCTOR FAB EXPANSION ANALYSIS – evaluates global semiconductor fabrication investments and their impact on sputtering equipment demand.

– evaluates global semiconductor fabrication investments and their impact on sputtering equipment demand. THIN-FILM DEPOSITION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – compares magnetron, reactive, RF, and plasma-based sputtering technologies across applications.

– compares magnetron, reactive, RF, and plasma-based sputtering technologies across applications. TARGET MATERIAL UTILIZATION ASSESSMENT – provides insights into adoption trends for metal and compound targets across industries.

– provides insights into adoption trends for metal and compound targets across industries. ADVANCED NODE MANUFACTURING OUTLOOK – analyzes sputtering requirements for next-generation semiconductor process technologies.

– analyzes sputtering requirements for next-generation semiconductor process technologies. SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC MANUFACTURING OPPORTUNITIES – identifies growth potential arising from expanding thin-film solar cell production.

– identifies growth potential arising from expanding thin-film solar cell production. REGIONAL INVESTMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – evaluates semiconductor, electronics, and renewable energy infrastructure developments shaping market growth.

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