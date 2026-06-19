Base Carbon Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), announced today that Cboe Canada has accepted the Company’s renewed normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 6,264,560 of Base Carbon’s common shares (“Shares”).

The Company will renew its NCIB program for the fourth consecutive year beginning on June 23, 2026, as the Company’s current normal course issuer bid will end on June 22, 2026. Under the current NCIB, as of June 16, 2026, the Company had purchased 4,009,330 Shares at a weighted average price of $0.6315 representing 60.2% of 6,659,310 Shares authorized for purchase and cancellation under the current NCIB program. In total, since beginning of its strategy of repurchasing Shares, the Company has repurchased 27,507,089 Shares at an average price of $0.3858 which represents a reduction of 21.5% of Shares outstanding since June 17, 2022.

Pursuant to the renewed NCIB, Base Carbon may purchase over a period of 12 months beginning on June 23, 2026, and ending June 22, 2027, up to 6,264,560 Shares representing approximately 6.2% of the 100,843,488 issued and outstanding Shares and 10% of the Company’s public float as of June 16, 2026. On any given day during the new NCIB program, Base Carbon may purchase up to 35,594 Shares which is equivalent to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 142,374 for the previous six months, which excludes purchases made under the current NCIB. Block trades for a greater number of Shares may be made once per calendar week.

Purchases under the NCIB may commence as of June 23, 2026 and will end on the earlier of: (i) June 22, 2027; or (ii) the date on which Base Carbon has purchased the maximum number of Shares which may be acquired under the NCIB. The purchases made will be done in accordance with the rules of Cboe Canada, through the facilities of Cboe Canada or through alternative Canadian trading systems. The actual number of Shares which will be purchased, and the timing and price of such purchases will be determined by the Company in accordance with Cboe Canada’s Listing Manual and guidelines. Shares purchased under the NCIB will be returned to treasury for cancellation.

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the market price of the Shares may from time to time not reflect the underlying value of Base Carbon, including its growth opportunities, and that the proposed purchasing of its Shares through the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and represents an appropriate use of corporate funds.

The Company has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB. During the effective period of Base Carbon's ASPP, Base Carbon's broker may purchase Shares at times when the Company would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Company's broker based upon parameters set by the Company when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased pursuant to Base Carbon's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and reduction projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Base Carbon Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 952 3979

E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: media@basecarbon.com

Kwesi Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect of the Company, including but not limited to, statements relating to the purchase of Shares under the NCIB and the focus of Base Carbon’s business. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” or variations of such words and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Statements about, among other things, the purchase of Shares under the NCIB and Base Carbon’s strategic plans are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it involves assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the management discussion and analysis for the Company’s quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the most recent Annual Information Form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Should one or more of the risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual events or results may vary materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.