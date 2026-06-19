WhiteBIT EU Secures MiCA License in Austria, Expanding Regulated Crypto Services Across Europe

VIENNA, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





WB-Shield Innovations GmbH, operating as WhiteBIT EU, announced today that it has obtained authorization under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in Austria.

The authorization was granted by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA).

The Austrian authorization marks a key step in WhiteBIT’s European growth strategy and underscores WhiteBIT EU’s commitment to operating within a transparent, secure and harmonized regulatory framework. Under MiCAR, WhiteBIT EU will be able to provide regulated crypto-asset services to eligible users across the EEA1.

The authorization marks an important step in WhiteBIT’s broader strategy to build a regulated European presence and contribute to the continued development of the digital asset ecosystem in the EEA.

“WhiteBIT was originally founded as a European exchange, and Europe remains at the core of our long-term vision,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is part of. “With MiCA setting a global benchmark for digital asset regulation, this authorization reinforces our commitment to building a transparent, secure, and compliant crypto ecosystem for users across the region.”

Strengthening WhiteBIT EU’s Regulatory Position in Europe

MiCAR establishes a harmonized EU framework for crypto-asset service providers, including requirements relating to governance, transparency, client protection and market integrity.

By obtaining authorization in Austria, WhiteBIT EU has completed a substantive regulatory assessment in a jurisdiction recognized for its well-established financial supervisory standards. This strengthens WhiteBIT EU’s regulated European presence and supports the planned provision of crypto-asset services across the EEA within the scope of its MiCAR authorization and in accordance with applicable passporting, onboarding and regulatory requirements.

With the MiCA license in Austria, these efforts are now consolidated under a single regulatory framework, enabling WhiteBIT to serve millions of European retail and institutional clients with compliant, secure, and accessible crypto services.

Launch of WhiteBIT.EU for European Users

As part of its transition to the MiCA framework, WhiteBIT is preparing to launch whitebit.eu — a dedicated platform designed specifically for users across the European Economic Area (EEA).

This new platform will serve as WhiteBIT’s regulated hub for the European market, operating under the MiCA framework and offering compliant access to the company’s products and services across the EEA.

New users interested in joining whitebit.eu can already register their interest through a dedicated form on the website and will be among the first to receive updates when the platform becomes available.

This press release constitutes a marketing communication for the purposes of applicable regulations.

About WhiteBIT

WB-Shield Innovations GmbH (WhiteBIT EU) is an entity of WhiteBIT, authorised to provide crypto assets services in the EEA. WhiteBIT was founded in 2018 and is now a part of W Group, which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, Barcelona FC, Juventus and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

____________________

1 Excluding Malta