Zero waste diplomacy and public action in Istanbul opens the road to COP31

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Waste Forum 2026 , organised by the Zero Waste Foundation, was held in Istanbul on June 5–7, under the theme “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action,” bringing stakeholders together to strengthen implementation readiness for COP31 in Antalya.

“Zero waste is a practical climate action agenda focused on prevention, systems change and implementation capacity,” said Samed Ağırbaş, President of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion. “Zero Waste Forum provided the policy, diplomacy and delivery platform for the road to Antalya, while the Zero Waste Festival gave that agenda public visibility, awareness and public ownership. Together, they showed how COP31 can connect high-level ambition with practical action, from governments and cities to citizens and communities.”

A high-level rehearsal for Antalya

Zero Waste Forum 2026 was one of the largest and most significant gatherings in global environmental diplomacy. It welcomed more than 120 ministers from 183 countries, hundreds of mayors and over 5,000 participants, making it the largest rehearsal ahead of COP31 in Antalya for the Zero Waste Movement.

It accelerated coordination, strengthened partnerships, and improved readiness for implementation, while serving as an institutional bridge between the Foundation’s multi-stakeholder platform and the COP31 implementation agenda by translating stakeholder priorities into COP31-aligned implementation pathways.

The programme featured 247 speakers and remained broad, cross-sectoral and systems-focused. It included a thematic focus on food waste and methane action as a strategic climate priority. The outputs included the Road to Antalya Declaration, the City Action Commitments Package, the Food Waste and Methane Action Guide, and the Partnership and Project Pipeline.

Public engagement for the zero waste agenda

The forum was the central event of Zero Waste Week, organised by the Governorship of Istanbul in cooperation with the Zero Waste Foundation from June 1-7. The concurrent Zero Waste Festival was one of Europe’s largest environmental events, welcoming more than 1 million visitors.

Through environmental awareness, sustainable living, culture, arts, technology, exhibitions, workshops and interactive experiences, the festival connected public audiences with zero waste agenda. Together, the two initiatives positioned Istanbul as a global platform for zero waste platform and action.

Contact:

Ahmet Musa Bala

basin@sifiratikvakfi.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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