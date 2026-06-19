Schoenherr Roofing Earns National Recognition Out of 100,000 Contractors, Bringing a Higher Standard to Romeo, Lakeville, and Ray

Romeo, MI, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a roofing industry increasingly dominated by out-of-state corporations and private equity firms, a small Michigan family-owned company just beat nearly 100,000 competitors to earn one of the industry’s most coveted national honors. Schoenherr Roofing, based in the greater Detroit area, was named a 2025 MVP Top Performer by Owens Corning for the Great Lakes region.



The same family-run team behind that achievement has been serving Romeo, Lakeville, and Ray for years. Homeowners in these Macomb County communities have come to rely on Schoenherr Roofing for the same accountability, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that helped the company earn national recognition. That reputation has been built over more than three decades, beginning when Ross Schoenherr shingled his first rental property in Waterford at age 23.



“Our approach is simple. We treat people the way we’d want to be treated, communicate clearly, and do what we say we’re going to do. That’s the way we’ve done things since day one.”

— Ross Schoenherr, Founder & Owner, Schoenherr Roofing

Why This Award Matters for Romeo-Area Homeowners

A Fortune 500 company with a history stretching back more than seven decades, Owens Corning evaluates contractors across three demanding criteria: verified customer reviews, demonstrated business integrity, and documented growth. Earning MVP Top Performer status signals that a contractor meets standards most never reach. For homeowners in Romeo, Lakeville, and Ray comparing roofing bids, the designation functions as an independent verification of quality that no amount of advertising can manufacture.



Ross Schoenherr has watched a wave of private equity consolidation reshape the roofing industry in recent years, with investment-backed companies acquiring local firms across the country. His response has been deliberate: Stay independent, stay personal, and stay answerable to the communities he serves.



“We don’t report to investors or other people like that. It’s family-run. I care deeply about our company and the communities we serve. We’re going to keep Schoenherr Roofing small enough to serve, small enough to give personalized service, and small enough to give you the best experience possible.”



— Ross Schoenherr, Founder & Owner, Schoenherr Roofing

What Sets Schoenherr Roofing Apart

Verified National Recognition: It’s one of only 13 Owens Corning MVP Top Performers in the country in 2025. This is an independently evaluated distinction, not a purchased certification.



Owens Corning Preferred Contractor Status: As an Owens Corning-certified installer, Schoenherr Roofing can offer enhanced manufacturer warranties that extend beyond what standard contractors provide, protecting homeowners’ investments long after installation day.



1,000+ Five-Star Reviews and a 4.9-Star Average: Accumulated over 30 years of Michigan roofing, this review record reflects consistent, repeatable performance, not a one-time job done well, but a company-wide standard applied to every project.



Family-Owned Accountability: Unlike acquisition-driven competitors that answer to investors, Schoenherr Roofing remains privately held and owner-operated, meaning the person whose name is on the company is directly responsible for the quality of work on your home.



Homeowners in Romeo, Lakeville, and Ray seeking roofing installation, replacement, or inspection services are encouraged to contact Schoenherr Roofing at (248) 422-2910 or visit schoenherrroofing.com. More information, project photos, and customer reviews are available on the site.

About Schoenherr Roofing

Schoenherr Roofing is a family-owned roofing contractor serving the greater Detroit area and Southeast Michigan since 1995. Founded by Ross Schoenherr, the company has built a reputation over three decades for transparent communication, quality installation, and post-project accountability. In 2025, Schoenherr Roofing was named an Owens Corning MVP Top Performer for the Great Lakes region, one of just 13 contractors nationwide to receive the honor from a pool of more than 100,000 certified roofers. The company holds a 4.9-star average across more than 1,000 verified customer reviews. Learn more or request an estimate at schoenherrroofing.com or call (248) 422-2910.



https://thenewsfront.com/schoenherr-roofing-earns-national-recognition-out-of-100000-contractors-bringing-a-higher-standard-to-romeo-lakeville-and-ray/