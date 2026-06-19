SimPure Kicks Off Prime Day Warm-Up: Zero-Installation Countertop RO Systems for Refreshing Water

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimPure officially announces exclusive Prime Day pricing on its advanced countertop reverse osmosis (RO) systems, revealing massive savings of up to 44% off. This highly anticipated summer event positions SimPure as the ultimate home hydration upgrade for households seeking instant, crisp, purified water on demand, completely eliminating the friction of traditional water filtration.





The Summer Hydration Challenge

As temperatures climb across the US, daily water consumption predictably spikes. As summer water consumption increases, many households rely on municipal tap water systems that undergo standard chlorination and fluoridation processes, or they are forced to haul heavy, expensive cases of single-use plastic bottles that clutter the kitchen and contribute to landfill waste. Traditional water coolers frequently run out at the worst times or require cumbersome refills. The demand for reliable, refreshing hydration is at its absolute peak, yet the barrier to premium home filtration remains frustratingly high for the average consumer.

Instant Purity, Zero Installation

SimPure eliminates summer hydration friction entirely. By offering sleek, countertop RO systems, the brand delivers plug-and-play access to clean, crisp water that is instantly ready to be chilled or poured over ice. There is no waiting for under-sink tanks to refill, no drilling into cabinetry, and no expensive plumbing required. It is pure, refreshing hydration right on the countertop, exactly when you need it most.





Engineered for Speed & Purity

The Prime Day event highlights two flagship models built for rapid, high-volume summer use:

The Y7T-A: Comes with a premium high borosilicate glass carafe—providing a hygienic and elegant storage solution for your daily water. Its 4:1 pure-to-drain ratio means only 1 glass of water is discharged for every 4 glasses of pure water produced, filling a standard cup in seconds, making it the most water-saving countertop RO with zero installation. The 5-stage filtration, including an alkaline post-filter, restores minerals for improved taste and balanced pH.

The Y9A: Features a side-mounted tank for effortless refills—no more wrestling with bulky rear tanks. Its rapid 300 GPD flow rate fills a standard cup quickly, making it one of the highest-capacity zero-installation countertop RO systems. The advanced 6-stage RO, UV, and alkaline filtration restores essential minerals for a taste of alpine springs—just plug it in and enjoy with one-touch dispensing.

Prime Day Savings & Availability

To help families upgrade their summer hydration routines, SimPure is rolling out limited-time Prime Day discounts. The eco-efficient Y7T-A will be $172 off (originally $389.99), and the high-capacity Y9A will be $160 off (originally $439.99) from June 23 to June 26. Exclusive deals are available now on the SimPure Official Website and Amazon storefront.

About SimPure

SimPure is a premier water purification brand and a proud sub-brand of Membrane Solutions Corp., established in Washington, USA, in 2006. SimPure leads the countertop RO category with plug-and-play solutions for every home. Beyond these models, the lineup includes the Y11 series with built-in cooling and other new innovations that bring clean water within easy reach. The two systems above are simply this Prime Day's best-value picks. Customers can reach real support specialists via phone 12 hours a day, with email backup available 24/7.

Contact Name: Charlene Gao

Contact Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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