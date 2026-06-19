Futurpreneur announces Canada’s 2026 delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Vienna, Austria 

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty young entrepreneurs from across Canada are preparing to bring Canadian innovation, ambition and global growth potential to Vienna, Austria, as part of Futurpreneur’s 2026 Canadian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit.

Futurpreneur, a proud founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA), is pleased to announce the 2026 Canadian delegation selected to represent Canada at this year’s Summit, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from September 16–18, 2026.

Following a nationwide selection process, the delegation brings together exceptional young founders from across the country, representing eight provinces. Recognizing Canada’s diversity, more than 50% of the delegation are women and over 75% of delegates identify as People of Colour, including Black founders (40%) and Indigenous founders (5%). Delegates represent a wide range of sectors, including professional services, technology, education, manufacturing, sustainability, transportation, and health and wellness.

Hosted by the European Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs (YES for Europe), the 2026 G20 YEA Summit will convene entrepreneurs, policymakers and ecosystem leaders from G20 countries to advance collaboration, innovation and inclusive economic growth.

Centred around the theme, “Re/Code Europe: The G20 Entrepreneur’s Mandate”, this year’s Summit will explore how entrepreneurs can help drive resilient, future-ready economies through innovation, sustainability and global cooperation. Delegates will engage in discussions and networking opportunities focused on fostering cross-border partnerships, market expansion and diversification, emerging technologies and more equitable opportunities for entrepreneurs , particularly, women, Black and other founders from equity-deserving communities.

As entrepreneurs continue to navigate shifting global markets, rapid advances in technology and evolving economic priorities, the G20 YEA remains an important platform for elevating the voices of the next generation of business leaders. Representing more than 500,000 young entrepreneurs worldwide, the Alliance contributes to advancing policies and partnerships that strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation and international trade across G20 economies.

“The entrepreneurs selected for this year’s delegation showcase the innovation, resilience and diversity that define Canada’s entrepreneurial landscape,” said Micah Anshan, Senior Director, Partnerships at Futurpreneur and President of the Canadian G20 YEA Delegation. “These founders are creating impact across sectors ranging from AI, technology and manufacturing to education, health and sustainability. We are excited to support a delegation that reflects Canada’s regional and cultural diversity while helping strengthen Canada’s entrepreneurial connections around the world.”

As Futurpreneur marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, this year’s delegation reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to helping young entrepreneurs launch, grow and expand beyond Canadian borders. For three decades, Futurpreneur has supported founders in building businesses that strengthen communities and contribute to a more resilient economy. The 2026 G20 YEA Canadian delegation builds on that legacy by showcasing a new generation of innovators to lead, build and compete on the global stage.

In Vienna, Canadian delegates will have the opportunity to build relationships with international peers, explore European and global markets, and contribute to policy conversations shaping the future of entrepreneurship. As a hub for international diplomacy and a growing centre for innovation and entrepreneurship, Vienna provides a dynamic environment for collaboration and dialogue on the future of business and economic development.

The 2026 Canadian delegation will be co-led by Futurpreneur’s Senior Bilingual Partnerships Specialist and G20 YEA Canadian Sherpa, Sidonie Kerbellec, and Senior Director Partnerships and G20 YEA Canadian President, Micah Anshan.

Futurpreneur is grateful to Global Affairs Canada’s CanExport Associations’ funding program for supporting the delegation and to Trade Commissioner Services for their work preparing the delegates, and thanks their partners for helping them champion Canada’s young entrepreneurs on the global stage.

Futurpreneur’s 2026 G20 YEA Canadian delegation includes:

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

David Owasi Outreach Genius

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Québec

Saskatchewan

ABOUT FUTURPRENEUR

Since 1996, Futurpreneur has empowered thousands of young entrepreneurs ages 18-39 to start, buy and grow made-in-Canada businesses that create jobs, strengthen communities and contribute to a more inclusive economy.

Through accessible loan financing with mentorship and resources, Futurpreneur has helped more than 21,000 entrepreneurs build over 16,600 businesses in every province and territory, 80% of which are still operating after five years, a survival rate 27% higher than the national average.

As Futurpreneur celebrates 30 years of inclusive impact, our work remains focused on the next generation of founders, helping them turn ambition into action and build thriving businesses with confidence.

Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW). Learn more at futurpreneur.ca.

Futurpreneur is partially supported by the Government of Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0201686-e41b-41dd-96f8-2a5061463b8b