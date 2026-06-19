NEW STUDY: B2B COMMERCE EMERGES AS STRONGEST ENGINE FOR BRAND PURPOSE AS PURPOSE-BASED CONSUMER PURCHASING DEMOCRATIZES ACROSS SOCIOECONOMIC LINES

New York, NY, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand purpose has evolved from a marketing differentiator into a commercial driver, influencing sales choice and price premiums in both U.S. B2C and B2B markets. According to a new study released by the American Marketing Association New York (AMA New York), conducted in partnership with Charney Research and Toluna, 80% of corporate B2B buyers and 50% of B2C consumers now actively direct spending toward companies with clear social commitments.

The study reveals that despite highly publicized political pushback and recent cultural friction, corporate purpose remains resilient.

While 37% of those surveyed reported scaling back external programs like criminal justice reform or democracy initiatives due to shifting political winds, overall brand commitments across nine ﬁelds of corporate activism have achieved a net increase since 2021 averaging 12%.

“Purpose is alive and well and growing, despite some bruises. It has become normalized in decision-making across both consumer and commercial buyer behavior and for marketers, with the biggest impact among the B2B decision makers.” said Craig Charney, President of Charney Research and Research Director for AMA New York. “What we are seeing in this decade is that despite loud political counter-pressures, purpose has become a permanent ﬁlter for the modern buyer and part of the arsenal of the modern seller. It is no longer an optional marketing add-on; it is table stakes for doing business.”

The research highlights several critical shifts reshaping the business landscape:

B2B is the Primary Growth Frontier: Commercial buyers are now the most responsive to purpose-led positioning. Nearly four in ﬁve (79%) make purpose-inﬂuenced purchases, and 38% do so "often"—more than double the consumer frequency. This impact peaks in high-value enterprise transactions exceeding $100,000 and within organizations clearing over $10 million in revenue.

Commercial buyers are now the most responsive to purpose-led positioning. Nearly four in ﬁve (79%) make purpose-inﬂuenced purchases, and 38% do so "often"—more than double the consumer frequency. This impact peaks in high-value enterprise transactions exceeding $100,000 and within organizations clearing over $10 million in revenue. The Collapse of the Consumer Income Gap: In a shift from ﬁve years ago, lower-income consumers are now just as willing to pay a premium for purpose-driven brands as higher-income households, signaling that purpose-based purchasing has democratized across socioeconomic lines. On average, consumers accept a 6% price premium, while B2B buyers are willing to absorb a hefty 13% premium for aligned brands.

In a shift from ﬁve years ago, lower-income consumers are now just as willing to pay a premium for purpose-driven brands as higher-income households, signaling that purpose-based purchasing has democratized across socioeconomic lines. On average, consumers accept a 6% price premium, while B2B buyers are willing to absorb a hefty 13% premium for aligned brands. High-Value Demographic Sweet Spots: Purpose-driven purchasing and premium tolerance are strongest among under-40 buyers (Gen Z and Millennials), Black and Latino demographics, the college-educated, and Democrats.

Purpose-driven purchasing and premium tolerance are strongest among under-40 buyers (Gen Z and Millennials), Black and Latino demographics, the college-educated, and Democrats. P riorities: Labor, Community, and Planet: Across both B2C and B2B markets, fair employment practices, local corporate citizenship, and environmental sustainability rank as the top three drivers of customer engagement.

Across both B2C and B2B markets, fair employment practices, local corporate citizenship, and environmental sustainability rank as the top three drivers of customer engagement. Cynicism Demands Proof: Trust in corporate initiatives has eroded, leaving audiences skeptical of symbolic statements. Buyers report that demonstrated action, transparency, and social responsibility are far more persuasive than marketing campaigns alone.

“Our social media listening data conﬁrms a sharp public backlash against empty corporate symbolism, corporate greenwashing, and superﬁcial DEI compliance,” noted Jon Arthurs of Toluna, Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainability. “When brand messaging is merely performative, audiences react harshly. To win trust today, companies must back their claims with transparent, veriﬁable data.”

The report also identiﬁes social media as the primary source of discovery regarding brand purpose for both consumer and commercial buyers, though legacy news media and direct brand communications remain of value as veriﬁcation for cynical audiences.

About the Research The study was commissioned by the American Marketing Association – New York and conducted by Charney Research and Toluna between July and October 2025. The methodology includes quantitative online of 306 U.S. business buyers, 459 U.S. marketers, and 503 U.S. consumers, alongside an extensive social media listening analysis examining thousands of active digital conversations among consumers and marketers.