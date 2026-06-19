SmartShield Packaging Advances Their Precision Foam Fabrication Capabilities with WARDJet X-Series Waterjets

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its implementation of the WARDJet X-Series Waterjet Cutting System, SmartShield Packaging, a major supplier of custom protective packaging solutions, has increased their precision foam fabrication capabilities to offer even more advanced packaging solutions for some of North America’s most demanding industries.

Being an industry leader in the supply of custom-engineered protective packaging for aerospace, medical devices, robotics, healthcare, defense, and other industries, SmartShield Packaging offers packaging solutions to keep their customers' valuable products protected during transport, storage, and handling. Understanding the constantly growing demands for their product and the increasing complexity of packaging designs, SmartShield Packaging has decided to increase their manufacturing capabilities and opted for the WARDJet X-Series.

"Precision is of great importance when designing the packaging that will be protecting your valuable equipment and medical devices. In our opinion, the WARDJet X-Series is the solution to enhance our manufacturing capabilities while providing exceptional efficiency, consistency, and quality of our products." Sam, Director - SmartShield Packaging

Meet the Challenges of Precision Packaging

Protective packaging is not only about securing the product. Being a specialist in the field, SmartShield Packaging understands that its packaging inserts, equipment cavities, shadow boards, and carrying case interiors should provide perfect fit, protection, and consistent quality of performance on each production run.

As the volume of production has been growing and packaging designs have been becoming more complex, SmartShield Packaging has been searching for the technology that would meet the challenges and would support further development of the company.

Considering all the available options, SmartShield Packaging has opted for the WARDJet X-Series due to its advanced cutting abilities, reliability, service network, and unique 5-axis technology.

Provide Exceptional Accuracy While Working with Various Materials

Today the WARDJet X-Series is a key component of the SmartShield Packaging’s manufacturing operations, thanks to which SmartShield Packaging is able to produce highly precise custom foam inserts, equipment cavities, shadow boards, carrying case interiors, and protective packaging assemblies.

Among the key benefits of the system is its ability to handle a variety of packaging materials, including polyethylene foam, cross-linked polyethylene foam, polyurethane foam, plastics, wood, and other special packaging materials without compromising the quality and accuracy of cuts.

This flexibility allows SmartShield Packaging to choose the optimal material for each application while maintaining efficient production and high quality.

Multiple Layers Cutting Boosts Productivity

With the help of the WARDJet X-Series waterjet, SmartShield Packaging has achieved high productivity through multiple layers cutting capabilities.

With the help of stacking and simultaneous cutting of multiple layers, the company has managed to significantly boost the production output and maintain precise dimensional accuracy for each layer. This leads to reduced production time, more effective use of the labor, and increased manufacturing capacity.

This way, SmartShield Packaging provides its customers with fast delivery of reliable and consistent quality products.

Clean and Distortion-Free Cutting Enhances Product Quality

Contrary to the conventional cutting technologies that might lead to compression, tearing, and distortion of the foam material, waterjet cutting involves a cold cutting process, where no heat is introduced into the material.

This way, SmartShield Packaging is able to produce exceptionally clean and accurate geometries and eliminate secondary finishing operations. This leads to improved fit and finish, improved appearance, and functional packaging systems.

Open New Horizons for Packaging Designs

Thanks to the advanced 5-axis capabilities of the WARDJet X-Series, SmartShield Packaging has gained an opportunity to increase the complexity of its packaging designs.

With the help of the system, it has become possible to produce beveled foam inserts, multi-angle cavities, custom shadow boards, precision tool control systems, and other complex geometries of packaging that would be hard or impossible to make with traditional cutting technologies.

Thus, it opened new ways for SmartShield Packaging to support its customers with specialized and application-specific packaging solutions.

A Strategic Move towards Growth

Since the implementation of the WARDJet X-Series, SmartShield Packaging has been able to increase its production capacity, improve manufacturing consistency, enter new markets, and support even more industries.

In addition to the above, the technology provided the company with additional business opportunities by producing packaging solutions that were previously unachievable.

Precision Technologies for Modern Industry

As the expectations from the companies offering the protective packaging solutions keep growing, the packaging manufacturers start turning to technologies that offer them greater precision, flexibility, and efficiency.

With the help of the WARDJet X-Series, SmartShield Packaging shows how the modern waterjet technology can change the business and give a competitive edge in today's market environment.

With its precision engineering, advanced 5-axis cutting capabilities, and unprecedented material versatility, the WARDJet X-Series continuously helps companies like SmartShield Packaging to overcome limitations and offer even more advanced custom protective packaging.

For SmartShield Packaging, this means being able to increase its capability, productivity, and ability to provide world-class packaging solutions for the industries demanding the highest levels of protection and precision.

About WARDJet

WARDJet is a leading manufacturer of advanced waterjet cutting systems, delivering precision cutting solutions for manufacturers across a wide range of industries. Designed and built for performance, reliability, and versatility, WARDJet systems help businesses increase productivity, improve quality, and expand manufacturing capabilities through innovative waterjet technology.

Contact:

info@WARDJet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd91071d-8f1b-4292-8d79-dbf4f5508685