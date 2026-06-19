Lite Strategy to Attend Panel at Litecoin Foundation Summit in Amsterdam

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lite Strategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: LITS) ("Lite Strategy" or the "Company"), the first U.S. public company to adopt Litecoin (LTC) as its primary treasury reserve asset, today announced its participation in a featured panel at the Litecoin Foundation Summit, taking place June 22-23, 2026 at the Tobacco Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Litecoin Foundation Summit is the flagship annual gathering of the Litecoin ecosystem, held this year in collaboration with Dutch Blockchain Week. The two-day event brings together builders, institutional voices, and community members for discussions spanning payments, privacy, and sound money.

The panel will feature Lite Strategy Board Members Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and Director at the Litecoin Foundation, and Joshua Riezman, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of U.S. Legal at GSR. The panel will be moderated by Randi Hipper, Digital Asset Educator or Host of The Daily Zest Podcast. This marks Lite Strategy's first appearance at the Summit and the first time a NASDAQ-listed digital asset treasury company has taken the stage at the annual event.

Jay File, CEO and CFO of Lite Strategy, said, "The Litecoin community is one of the most dedicated and passionate in the entire digital asset space. Getting in front of them directly, hearing what they care about, and showing them what we're building at Lite Strategy is something we've been looking forward to. Our focus remains on building lasting value through disciplined capital allocation, generating yield on our LTC holdings, and advancing the institutional credibility of Litecoin as a reserve asset."

Charlie Lee, Lite Strategy Board Member and creator of Litecoin, said "Each year the Litecoin Summit brings together the builders, allocators, and institutions that are shaping where this asset class goes next and reflect on how far we've come. This year, for the first time, we have a NASDAQ digital asset treasury company on the stage, and that shows the institutional direction where Litecoin is being adopted."

Panel Details:

Event: Litecoin Foundation Summit 2026

Panel Title: Litecoin's institutional opportunity

Location: Tobacco Theatre, Amsterdam

Date & Time: June 22, 2026, 14:00 CEST

Panelists: Charlie Lee (Creator of Litecoin, LITS Board Member), Joshua Riezman (CSO and Head of U.S. Legal, GSR; LITS Board Member)

Moderator: Randi Hipper



Litecoin enters the Summit with 14 years of uninterrupted uptime and over 390 million transactions processed, a track record no newer digital asset can match. That foundation is now drawing serious institutional attention. The SEC's March 2026 guidance classifying LTC as a digital commodity, the October 2025 launch of the Canary spot Litecoin ETF on Nasdaq, and the formation of the first NASDAQ-listed active Litecoin treasury company have collectively established a credible on-ramp for allocators and treasury managers looking for proven, liquid digital asset exposure.

About Lite Strategy, Inc.

Lite Strategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: LITS) is the first U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Litecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Lite Strategy employs an active treasury management strategy including a covered call options program to generate yield on its LTC holdings and create lasting shareholder value. Lite Strategy offers investors regulated, transparent, and actively managed exposure to Litecoin that no ETF or passive vehicle can replicate. Lite Strategy also retains a portfolio of pharmaceutical assets, providing unique strategic optionality independent of digital asset treasury. For more information, visit www.litestrategy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding our future actions, prospective products and activities, future performance or results. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risk relating to being able to utilize our repurchase program to repurchase our shares in the market on attractive terms or at all, maintaining our current listing on Nasdaq, our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees, fluctuations in the market price of LTC and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of LTC below the value at which LTC is carried on our balance sheet, changes in the accounting treatment relating to our LTC holdings, our ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services including our LTC treasury strategy, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, our proprietary rights, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in our annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor@litestrategy.com

Public Relations: media@litestrategy.com