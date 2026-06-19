Seegnal Successfully Initiates First U.S. Pilot Program

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative healthcare technology focused on mitigating medication risks, is pleased to announce that it has successfully initiated its first pilot program in the U.S., following the letter of intent, announced on May 19, 2026.

The pilot program is being conducted with a U.S.-based long-term care provider and is expected to run between 8 and 12 weeks from the receipt of data, followed by a potential extended evaluation period.

Approximately 1.2 million Americans live in CMS-certified nursing facilities,1 a population characterized by advanced age, multiple chronic conditions, and high rates of polypharmacy. Adverse drug events are a significant and often preventable source of hospitalization in this population: an estimated 99,628 emergency hospitalizations each year in U.S. adults aged 65 and older are attributable to adverse drug events.2

“Initiating this pilot is an important step in executing on our U.S. commercial strategy," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. “Long-term care is a setting where medication complexity, polypharmacy, and the need for individualized prescribing decisions converge. These are areas where our platform was designed to add value.” “We look forward to working with our pilot partner and to reporting on progress in due course.”

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by more than 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Investor Relations Contact:

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the conduct, scope, duration, and outcomes of the pilot of Seegnal’s clinical decision support platform; the potential for an extended evaluation period or any subsequent commercial agreement; and the Company’s U.S. commercial expansion strategy. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the pilot may be paused, suspended, modified, or terminated; the pilot may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; technical, integration, data-availability, clinician-participation, regulatory, and privacy-related conditions may not continue to be satisfied; the pilot may not produce the clinical, operational, or economic outcomes contemplated; the parties may not enter into an extended evaluation or any subsequent commercial agreement; and the Company’s broader U.S. commercial expansion may proceed more slowly than anticipated, or not at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 KFF, “A Look at Nursing Facility Characteristics in 2025,” December 17, 2025. Available at: https://www.kff.org/medicaid/a-look-at-nursing-facility-characteristics/

2 Budnitz DS, Lovegrove MC, Shehab N, Richards CL. “Emergency Hospitalizations for Adverse Drug Events in Older Americans.” New England Journal of Medicine. 2011;365(21):2002-2012. Available at: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1103053