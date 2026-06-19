NFTE New York Metro Showcase Advances Two Student Entrepreneurs to National Stage

New York, NY, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two student entrepreneurs from NFTE’s New York Metro Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase will advance to the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase this fall after emerging from a competitive field of young innovators pitching ventures designed to solve real-world problems. Their selection earned them a spot among NFTE’s top student entrepreneurs from across the country.

The students advancing to the national competition are:

Brandon Garcia from Atmosphere Academy in the Bronx, New York , with his business idea ProspectPath, a recruiting platform that gives overlooked athletes in underprivileged areas the tools, structure, and the exposure needed to compete for college scholarships.

from in , with his business idea ProspectPath, a recruiting platform that gives overlooked athletes in underprivileged areas the tools, structure, and the exposure needed to compete for college scholarships. Abiha Haider from the Jewish Renaissance Foundation in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, with her business idea Noor Makers, which provides creative hands-on workshops to connect young people to their Muslim faith.

The students will compete in the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase semifinals on Nov. 18, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The top U.S. team will advance to the World Showcase finals on Nov. 19, 2026, at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City, where students from more than 20 countries will compete for the NFTE Showcase Champion title.

“What stood out at this year’s New York Metro Showcase was the clarity of purpose behind these student ventures,” said Robert Piercey, regional director for NFTE Mid-Atlantic. “Our young people are identifying needs in their communities, turning ideas into viable business concepts and learning how to communicate those ideas with confidence. We’re excited to see these students continue that momentum in New York this fall.”

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including Vincent Perez, Founder and Managing Partner of Long View Partners; Baba “Toby“ Turney, VP, Sr. Associate of Community Partnerships & Philanthropy at Santander; Rania Gaston, NFTE alumna, rising senior at Boston University, and benefits consultant intern at Aflac; and John Vala, Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

In addition, the Mid-Atlantic region recognized outstanding contributors who help make this work possible, including Corporate Volunteer of the Year UBS and Individual Volunteer of the Year Joel Barnett. These honorees exemplify the commitment and collaboration that power NFTE’s mission and expand opportunities for young people across the region.

The NFTE New York Metro Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase was hosted by UBS and presented by EY US, the G-Unity Foundation, PayPal, Santander, and Zuora, with additional support from Britebound.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

Attachments