NordVPN confirms 96% phishing detection and a new dedicated server feature

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN has two product updates to share this week. First, an independent AV-Comparatives test has confirmed that NordVPN's next-gen antivirus blocks 96% of phishing websites with zero false positives. Second, NordVPN has launched a dedicated private VPN server with dedicated hardware, a static IP, and port forwarding.

96% phishing detection, zero false alarms

AV-Comparatives, a leading independent cybersecurity evaluation organisation, ran its 2026 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test between May 11 and 22. NordVPN's next-gen antivirus was tested against 275 active phishing URLs targeting platforms like PayPal, online banking, email, and social networks. It detected 96% of them and produced zero false positives on legitimate banking sites. That's a 6% improvement compared to the previous test in May 2025.

NordVPN became the first VPN provider to earn the AV-Comparatives anti-phishing badge in June 2024. The badge requires detecting at least 85% of phishing URLs without triggering false alarms.

“Phishing sites today are sophisticated enough to fool almost anyone, and most people shouldn't have to become cybersecurity experts just to stay safe online,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. “Results like these are exactly the kind of protection that makes a real difference in people's daily lives.”

NordVPN's next-gen antivirus is available with a Complete subscription.

A dedicated private VPN server

NordVPN has also launched a dedicated private VPN server . Unlike a standard VPN, where thousands of users share the same server and IP address, the dedicated server gives each user their own hardware resources and a static IP address that only they control.

The server comes with 1 vCPU, 4GB of RAM, up to 1 Gbps of bandwidth, a 4TB monthly data allowance, and supports up to 10 simultaneous device connections. It also includes port forwarding, which lets specific traffic reach a device behind the server without exposing the user's real IP. That opens up use cases like hosting a gaming server, remotely accessing smart home devices, or self-hosting personal tools and services from anywhere.

“Most people use a VPN to stay more private online, and it works well for that. But some users need their VPN to have broader scope. A dedicated server gives them the resources to do that,” says Virbickas.

A few scenarios where a dedicated server is useful:

Gaming and private servers. Anyone hosting a game server, whether for Minecraft, Palworld, or another game, typically has to share their real IP address with every player who joins. That creates a DDoS risk and exposes location data. Routing traffic through a dedicated server keeps the real IP secured while port forwarding lets friends connect without issue.

Smart home and IoT access. Doorbell cameras, smart locks, network-attached storage drives. All of these can be useful to access remotely, and a dedicated server with port forwarding is what makes that possible without exposing your real IP address.

Remote work and self-hosting. Users who want to log in to a home PC from a coffee shop, access a personal media server while traveling, or self-host their own tools, from a password manager to a private AI agent running on their own hardware, can do all of that through their dedicated server.

The feature is available as an add-on for $11.99 per month, with an active NordVPN subscription required. Server locations include the US (Boston), UK (Manchester), Germany (Frankfurt), and France (Paris).

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world’s most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web Monitor™, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Vilius Kardelis

vilius.kardelis@nordsec.com