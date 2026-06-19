Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted as of 19 June 2026

 | Source: Invalda INVL Invalda INVL

On 19 June 2026 the Register of Legal Entities has registered an increased authorised capital of Invalda INVL. Since that date, the total number of voting rights and share capital of the company has changed.

Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL AB:

Type of sharesOrdinary registered shares
ISIN codeLT0000102279
LEI code52990001IQUJ710GHH43
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR0.29
Number of shares, units12,683,228
Authorised capital, EUR3,678,136.12
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units12,683,228
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders *12,442,322

 * according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

Further information:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
darius.sulnis@invl.com


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