A new wording of Articles of Association of Invalda INVL has been registered. The issued shares were acquired by group employees.

On 19 June 2026, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Invalda INVL was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. This draft of the company's Articles of Association was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 30 April 2026.

By issuing 383,853 new ordinary registered shares, Invalda INVL increased its share capital by up to EUR 3,678,136.12. The newly issued shares were subscribed by current and former employees of the Invalda INVL group upon exercise of the share options granted to them in 2023. The shares are fully paid up, and it is planned that within 2 business days they will be credited to the personal securities accounts of the employees.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

darius.sulnis@invl.com

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