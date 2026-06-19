LONDON, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angliabet, one of the UK's most trusted non Gamstop casinos, has reported a 15% increase in player satisfaction scores following the full rollout of its instant withdrawal system — a payment infrastructure that dispatches funds the moment a player clicks withdraw, with no processing delays, no manual review queues, and no waiting periods imposed by the casino.

The announcement positions Angliabet Casino at the forefront of casinos not on Gamstop competing on financial performance rather than bonus size alone. For UK players exploring betting not on Gamstop, the data is unambiguous: instant access to winnings is now the defining factor in platform loyalty.

UK players are not breaking any law by choosing casinos not on Gamstop. GamStop is a voluntary self-exclusion scheme — not a government-enforced restriction — and offshore-licensed platforms like Angliabet are fully legal and accessible to all UK players.





How Angliabet's Instant Withdrawals Are Redefining Non Gamstop Casinos in the UK

"Instant withdrawal" is one of the most misused phrases across casinos not on Gamstop. Platforms regularly advertise instant payouts while quietly processing payments over 24 to 72 hours. Angliabet's system is built differently — technically, not just rhetorically.

What "Instant" Actually Means at Non Gamstop Casinos Like Angliabet

Angliabet operates on a trigger-based disbursement architecture. The moment a player clicks withdraw, the payment instruction is transmitted to the payment processor in real time — no manual review queue, no batch processing window, no "pending" limbo. The payment leaves Angliabet's system instantly. What happens after that point is determined entirely by the payment network, not by Angliabet holding funds. This is what separates genuine instant withdrawal non Gamstop casinos from those that use the language without the infrastructure.

SEPA Bank Transfers: Why Angliabet Leads Casinos Not on Gamstop on Bank Payouts

SEPA Instant Credit Transfers operate on a 24/7/365 basis, designed to settle within 10 seconds of initiation. In practice, Angliabet players using SEPA typically receive funds within 5 minutes of clicking withdraw — the fastest bank transfer option at any non Gamstop casino in the UK market today.

Angliabet submits the transfer instruction the moment the player requests it — zero casino-side delay

The instruction enters the SEPA Instant network and routes directly to the recipient bank

Funds arrive in the player's bank account, often before they have closed the Angliabet tab





This level of speed is simply not available at GamStop-registered UK casinos, where withdrawal windows of 1–5 business days remain the norm.

Crypto at Non Gamstop Casinos: How Angliabet's Blockchain Payouts Work

When a player initiates a crypto withdrawal at Angliabet, the on-chain transaction is broadcast to the blockchain immediately — nothing is queued on the casino's side. Receipt time is determined by the network, not by Angliabet.

USDT ERC-20 — The Fastest Stablecoin Route at Casinos Not on Gamstop

At Angliabet, USDT ERC-20 withdrawals typically arrive within 3 to 4 minutes under standard network conditions — faster than any bank transfer at a GamStop-registered platform. Angliabet submits the transaction instantly; one to two Ethereum block confirmations follow, and funds land in the player's wallet within minutes.

Bitcoin (BTC) — Instant Dispatch, Blockchain Confirmation Times

Bitcoin withdrawals follow the same instant-dispatch model at this non Gamstop casino. Angliabet submits the transaction to the Bitcoin network the moment the player requests it. Bitcoin's ~10-minute block time means most BTC withdrawals arrive within 10 to 20 minutes. On rare occasions of extreme mempool congestion this may extend slightly — Angliabet mitigates this by attaching competitive network fees to all outgoing transactions. The key point for players choosing betting not on Gamstop: Angliabet dispatches BTC instantly. The wait is the blockchain's, not the casino's.

15% Satisfaction Surge: The Data Behind Angliabet's Non Gamstop Casino Performance

The 15% uplift reflects a concrete shift in how players experience Angliabet as a non Gamstop casino. Prior to the rollout, Angliabet operated with a 1–2 hour processing buffer before dispatching withdrawals. Even that modest delay was generating measurable friction — "where is my money?" is the single most common support enquiry at any online casino.

Since eliminating that buffer, Angliabet has recorded:

A 15% increase in overall player satisfaction scores — the platform's highest ever

— the platform's highest ever A significant reduction in withdrawal-related support tickets

Higher player retention rates among users who had previously played at other non Gamstop casinos

among users who had previously played at other non Gamstop casinos Increased repeat deposit frequency — players at this casino not on Gamstop who trust immediate access to winnings deposit again sooner

The implication for UK casinos not on Gamstop is clear: financial trust, not promotional generosity, is what keeps players on a platform.

Angliabet vs Other Casinos Not on Gamstop: Why Instant Withdrawals Change Everything

Most casinos not on Gamstop still process withdrawals within 1 to 48 hours. Angliabet has removed that buffer entirely, replacing manual review with automated real-time compliance checks at the point of request. For UK players evaluating betting not on Gamstop options, Angliabet's 15% satisfaction increase is data-backed evidence that its claims are real — not marketing copy.

The Verdict on Non Gamstop Casinos: Angliabet Sets the Standard

Instant withdrawals are no longer a differentiator among non Gamstop casinos — they are becoming the baseline expectation. Angliabet has built its payment infrastructure around one principle: when you win, your money moves immediately. The 15% satisfaction data confirms that UK players at casinos not on Gamstop have noticed — and responded.

gary@nongams.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d11a9bc-5d67-49a0-97f8-17853d4e3a07