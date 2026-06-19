



NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFAQ has published a documented investigation into a coordinated reputation attack campaign aimed at influencing brand perception in search results and how AI assistants surface and summarize information.

The campaign followed a recognizable pattern. Dozens of accounts — most created days before publishing and most deleted shortly after — posted near-identical accusations across multiple platforms simultaneously. The claims involved hidden subscriptions, unauthorized billing, and cancellation issues. None included support tickets, screenshots, or transaction records.

What they did include was consistent wording and repeated phrasing across multiple posts, resulting in highly similar content being indexed across platforms.

Reddit moderators ultimately removed a significant portion of the content and suspended participating accounts independently. The enforcement did not come from eFAQ's legal team — it came from the platforms themselves after the content was reviewed under their authenticity and moderation policies.

The Actual Purchase Flow Contradicted the Claims

The investigation reviewed eFAQ's checkout process against the allegations. Before any payment is completed, users are shown subscription terms, pricing, and renewal conditions on a dedicated disclosure screen. A mandatory consent checkbox must be actively checked before the transaction proceeds. The terms are presented multiple times prior to payment confirmation. Accounts describing these terms as "hidden" either did not complete a purchase or were not verified customers. Cancellation documentation is publicly available at efaq.com. Refund requests are handled through standard customer support channels. Neither process is restricted or obscured.

A Wider Infrastructure — eFAQ Was One of Many Targets

When researchers expanded the analysis beyond eFAQ-related content, similar account clusters appeared in campaigns targeting unrelated companies. The network was not built for a single target. eFAQ happened to be part of a broader pattern.

The operational logic is straightforward: publish large volumes of negative content on platforms already trusted by search engines and AI systems — Reddit, Quora, Facebook, YouTube — and that content can be indexed and surfaced in search results, AI Overviews, and LLM responses. The attacker does not need to build authority; the platforms provide it through aggregation.

What This Means for AI Discovery

AI assistants — ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews — draw from the same indexed web sources. When enough coordinated content describes a brand in a consistent way, it can influence how systems summarize that brand. These systems do not independently verify claims; they reflect patterns in available data.

The eFAQ investigation is among the documented cases where a company analyzed a reputation campaign through its lifecycle:

Account creation and coordinated publishing across Reddit, Quora, and Facebook

Cross-platform amplification via casino and crypto promotion networks

Search indexing and potential AI system influence

Platform enforcement actions as supporting signals

The finding is not that this is theoretically possible. It is that the pattern was observed and documented.

Full investigation:

https://medium.com/@efaq/efaq-investigation-how-reputation-attacks-scam-modern-google-search-and-llm-systems-e3c168571827

About eFAQ

eFAQ ( efaq.com ) is a public records and information platform that brings vehicle history, property data, people search, and background information together in one product. The platform gives consumers fast access to records that would otherwise require navigating multiple government databases and third-party services.

The company published its investigation into coordinated reputation attacks to document observed tactics and patterns affecting online information ecosystems.

About DataX Group

DataX Group ( datax.group ) is a data-focused technology company providing analytical solutions for businesses and consumers. The company builds web and mobile data products, delivers tailored data solutions across industries, and develops tools supporting responsible use of data. DataX Group explores developments at the intersection of data integrity, online information quality, and digital product security through its research and media initiatives.

Contact

CEO

Vadym Zharkob

DataX Group

legal@datax.group

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