Florida Sell Now Appoints Ron Rivers as Director of Operations to Support Next Phase of Growth

NAPLES, Fla., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Sell Now , a Naples-based real estate solutions company that helps homeowners sell properties quickly and efficiently throughout Florida, announced the appointment of Ron Rivers as Director of Operations. The addition reflects the company’s continued investment in operational infrastructure as it expands its statewide presence and transaction volume.

Ron brings extensive experience in operations management, technology implementation, sales leadership, and business growth. Throughout his career, he has focused on building scalable systems, improving organizational efficiency, leading high-performing teams, and creating operational frameworks that support long-term growth.

The appointment comes as Florida Sell Now continues to evolve beyond a traditional home-buying model into a more structured and scalable real estate operation. As transaction complexity increases and homeowners seek faster, more reliable solutions, operational excellence has become a key differentiator across the industry. Florida Sell Now has been actively investing in systems, infrastructure, and process improvements designed to support sustainable expansion while maintaining a strong customer experience.

“Organizations that scale successfully do so by creating operational discipline behind the scenes,” said Dominic Andreoli, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Sell Now. “Ron brings a unique combination of leadership, systems thinking, and execution experience that aligns with where our company is headed. As the market continues to evolve, having strong operational leadership will be critical to maintaining speed, consistency, and service quality across the business.”

As Director of Operations, Ron will oversee initiatives focused on process optimization, technology integration, team development, performance management, and cross-functional execution. His role will support the company’s objective of creating a scalable operating platform capable of supporting continued growth across Florida.

“As Florida Sell Now continues to expand statewide, operational excellence becomes increasingly important to our ability to serve homeowners efficiently and consistently,” said Mark Rado, Chief Operating Officer of Florida Sell Now. “Ron brings a proven track record of building systems, leading teams, and creating scalable processes that support sustainable growth. His leadership will play an important role in strengthening our operational foundation as we move forward.”

Florida Sell Now’s Operational Growth Framework

The company’s operational strategy is centered around three core pillars:

Systems & Technology – Implementing scalable processes and technology that improve visibility, efficiency, and decision-making.

People & Leadership – Developing teams, accountability structures, and leadership capabilities that support sustainable growth.

Execution & Performance – Creating operational consistency that enhances speed, reliability, and customer outcomes.

This framework is designed to help Florida Sell Now maintain operational excellence while expanding its reach and capabilities statewide.

The addition of Ron also reflects a broader trend occurring throughout the real estate industry. Companies that can combine local expertise with strong operational infrastructure are increasingly positioned to respond more effectively to changing market conditions, complex transactions, and growing consumer expectations. Florida Sell Now’s leadership believes that investing in people, systems, and operational execution will continue to be a significant competitive advantage in the years ahead.

As part of his onboarding process, Ron will work closely with executive leadership to evaluate existing workflows, identify opportunities for operational improvement, and implement initiatives that support both short-term performance and long-term scalability.

The appointment represents another step in Florida Sell Now’s ongoing effort to build a stronger organizational foundation while continuing to provide homeowners with straightforward solutions for selling property throughout the state. With a growing team, expanded operational capabilities, and a clear focus on execution, the company remains committed to delivering dependable outcomes for homeowners throughout Florida facing a wide range of real estate challenges.

About Florida Sell Now

Florida Sell Now is a Naples, Florida-based real estate solutions company that purchases residential properties throughout the state. The company helps homeowners sell properties without traditional listing requirements, repairs, commissions, or lengthy closing timelines. Through a focus on operational efficiency, transparency, and customer service, Florida Sell Now provides homeowners with practical solutions for a variety of property situations.

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