Data Diode Market Surges to $0.77 billion at a CAGR 6.6% by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Data Diode Market is projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2026 to USD 0.77 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

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Data Diode Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.56 billion

USD 0.56 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.77 billion

USD 0.77 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.6%

Data Diode Market Trends & Insights:

The North America data diode market accounted for the highest market share 32.43 % of in 2026.

By hardware, the threat detection & response segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the highest market share 69.99% in 2026.

By type, the ruggedized segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the highest market share 57.65% in 2026.

By form factor, the rack-mount segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the highest market share 41.86% in 2026.

By application area, the operational process visibility & analytics segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

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Growing adoption of cloud-based industrial analytics and monitoring platforms is increasing demand for secure one-way data transfer solutions between OT and IT/cloud environments. Data diodes enable organizations to securely transmit operational data for analytics while preventing inbound cyber threats and unauthorized access to critical industrial networks.

Trend: Growing adoption of software-defined and virtualized data diode architectures for flexible deployment.

Growing adoption of software-defined and virtualized data diode architectures is enabling more flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient deployment across industrial environments. These solutions support secure one-way communication while improving interoperability with cloud platforms, virtualized OT systems, and modern industrial networks, helping organizations simplify deployment, centralized management, and secure IT-OT data exchange. The trend is also supporting faster modernization of industrial cybersecurity infrastructure and enabling organizations to strengthen operational visibility without compromising network isolation and critical system security.

Data Diode Market in the US

The US is witnessing strong growth in the data diode market due to rising cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, defense systems, energy utilities, and industrial control environments. Increasing concerns around ransomware, state-sponsored cyber warfare, and OT security vulnerabilities are accelerating the adoption of hardware-enforced network isolation and secure one-way communication technologies.

The growing convergence of IT and OT networks, expansion of smart manufacturing initiatives, and increasing deployment of cloud-connected industrial monitoring platforms are further driving demand for data diodes across the country. Additionally, government cybersecurity initiatives, critical infrastructure protection regulations, and rising investments in industrial cybersecurity modernization are supporting the deployment of advanced unidirectional gateway solutions across defense, energy, manufacturing, transportation, and federal sectors.

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By offering, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By offering, the hardware segment accounts for the largest share of the data diode market due to the growing demand for physically enforced one-way communication and high-assurance network isolation across critical infrastructure environments. Hardware-based data diodes are widely deployed in sectors such as energy, defense, manufacturing, transportation, and utilities to prevent unauthorized inbound traffic into sensitive OT and industrial control systems.

Rising ransomware attacks and increasing vulnerabilities in industrial environments are accelerating the adoption of hardware-enforced cybersecurity architectures. According to CISA, industrial control systems remain highly vulnerable to cyber threats, ransomware, and exploitation of OT security gaps, driving strong demand for secure network segmentation and unidirectional gateway technologies.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The manufacturing sector is witnessing strong adoption of data diode solutions due to the rapid expansion of Industry 4.0, smart factories, industrial IoT, and connected production environments. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating IT and OT systems to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, automation, and centralized operational control, increasing exposure to cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

According to IBM X-Force, manufacturing has remained one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks globally in recent years. This is driving demand for hardware-enforced one-way communication technologies that strengthen OT network segmentation, secure industrial control systems, and protect critical production operations from unauthorized access and operational disruptions.

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Opportunity: Managed OT and Industrial Communication Security Services

Growing opportunities for managed OT security and secure industrial communication services are creating new growth avenues in the data diode market as organizations increasingly seek external expertise to secure complex industrial environments. Many utilities, manufacturers, and critical infrastructure operators lack in-house OT cybersecurity capabilities, driving demand for managed monitoring, secure remote access, threat detection, and unidirectional communication management services.

Service providers are increasingly integrating data diode technologies into managed OT security offerings to support continuous industrial monitoring, secure IT-OT data exchange, regulatory compliance, and protection against ransomware and advanced cyber threats across operational environments.

Top Companies in Data Diode Market:

The Top Companies in Data Diode Market include Forcepoint (US), Naonworks (South Korea), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Infodas (Germany), Siemens (Germany), OPSWAT (US), Advenica (Sweden), Everfox (US), Garland Technology (US), Arbit Cyber Defence Systems (Denmark), Fibersystem (Sweden), VADO Security Technologies (Israel), Chipspirit (China), Sunhillo (US), Link22 (Sweden), 4Secure (UK), Stratign (UAE), Oakdoor (UK), BAE Systems (UK), ST Engineering (Singapore), Owl Cyber Defense (US), and Nexor (UK)