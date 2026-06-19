XPPen Unveils Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals with Up to 35% Off Drawing Tablets

Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon Prime Day 2026 will run from June 23 to June 26. XPPen will be celebrating with up to 35% in savings across its popular drawing tablets and creative tools for digital creators worldwide on both the Amazon stores and official stores.





This year's lineup highlights three exciting new releases. The flagship Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) delivers master-level color paired with the X-Touch solution. For streamlined workflows, the Artist 16 3rd comes equipped with the all-new X-Dial shortcut and upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus. Rounding out the trio is the Pilot Pro, XPPen's first-ever editing console built to raise the bar for video production efficiency.

These newly launched further expand XPPen's ecosystem, offering creators a more complete range of tools for different creative workflows. Explore the full campaign lineup across regions and platforms to discover the latest offers and find the right tools for your creative needs.

Drawing Tablet Deals in US:





Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) Drawing Display: Enjoy 20% Off, $1519.99 (Save $380): https://amzn.to/4owkKPQ

A flagship professional drawing display designed for color-critical creative work, featuring master-level color performance and X-Touch solution on a 27-inch 4K 120Hz screen. Ideal for professional illustrators, concept artists, and visual designers working for efficient workflows.

Drawing Tablet Deals in UK:





Artist 16 3rd Drawing Tablet with Screen: Enjoy 15% Off, £203.99 (Save £36): https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GRV5N1QG

Artist 16 3rd is a portable 15.4-inch drawing display with a golden 16:9 aspect ratio, featuring the all-new dual X-Dial shortcut system and an upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus with 16K pressure levels. Designed for entry-level creators, it brings professional efficiency and an immersive creative experience to those just starting their journey.

Drawing Tablet Deals in FR:





Magic Drawing Pad Android Standalone Drawing Tablet: Enjoy 15% Off, €449.99 (Save €79): https://amzn.to/4xvjrEI

The Magic Drawing Pad is the industry's first professional mobile standalone drawing tablet. It enables creators to sketch and create anywhere without a computer, while its Drawing Display Mode (DP-IN) allows it to double as a drawing display when connected to a PC or Mac. Suited for hobbyists, students, and creators who value flexibility and mobility.

Drawing Tablet Deals in ES:





Deco 01V3 Digital Drawing Tablet: Enjoy 17% Off, €49.79 (Save €10): https://www.amazon.es/dp/B07VKB37HZ

Deco 01 V3 is an ultra-slim (8mm) pen tablet with a spacious 10" x 6.25" work area. It features 8192 pressure levels, 60-degree tilt support, and 8 customizable shortcut keys. Great for beginners, students, and remote educators — a portable, budget-friendly tablet for drawing, notes, or online classes.

Editing Console Deals in Mexico:





Pilot Pro Editing Console: Enjoy 15% Off, MX$2499 (Save MX$441): https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B0GSVQ667S

XPPen's first-ever editing console, winner of both the iF Design Award 2026 and GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025. Its ergonomic layout features a sculpted 3D key arrangement, joystick, and dials for intuitive, eyes-free operation. Tailored for video editors and post-production creators who need speed and precision.

For creators in Japan, Australia, and Brazil, Prime Day promotions will take place in July 2026, with discounts reaching up to 40%. Please visit local Amazon sites for regional availability and the latest promotional offers.

Beyond Amazon marketplaces, XPPen's official online stores feature tailored regional promotions, offering creators worldwide access to exclusive savings.

https://www.storexppen.net/

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current setup or explore new creative possibilities, Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to discover what XPPen has to offer.