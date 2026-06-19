RGC DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RGC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regencell-bioscience-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=188959&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: October 28, 2024 to October 31, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 23, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regencell-bioscience-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=188959&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RGC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 23, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.