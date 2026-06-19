WGS DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds GeneDx Holdings Corp. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of WGS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/genedx-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=188958&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, WGS repeatedly made statements that would have caused the average investor to believe that the Fabric acquisition would improve the Company’s financials and create efficiencies between it and the Company’s core business. These statements include such statements such as: “There is room to run in terms of reducing COGS in the future by combining the best of capability between GeneDx and Fabric as we lean into the best possible algorithms to optimize dry lab processes.” These and similar statements made throughout the Class Period were false. In truth, defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, significant problems in Fabric’s viability that would negatively impact WGS’s overall business and operations. As a result, the Company’s statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable factual basis, and shares of WGS common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: August 3, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/genedx-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=188958&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of WGS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

