Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, 280 North at Doylestown, is coming soon to Doylestown, Pennsylvania. This intimate enclave of 18 luxury townhomes will feature sophisticated four-story home designs and an exceptional location that is walkable to downtown Doylestown. The community, located at 1 Dutch Lane, is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2026.

Just steps from the Doylestown Borough’s vibrant shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, 280 North at Doylestown offers low-maintenance living in a highly sought-after neighborhood. Home shoppers will enjoy versatile home designs with included features such as elevators, flex spaces, open-concept kitchens, rooftop terraces with expansive views, and two-car garages. Homes in the community are expected to start from the upper $900,000s.





Situated adjacent to Broad Commons Park and a public dog park, 280 North at Doylestown offers easy access to outdoor recreation. The community is also conveniently located near major commuter routes, including U.S. Route 202, Pennsylvania Route 611, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and is part of the highly regarded Central Bucks School District.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"280 North at Doylestown is a rare opportunity to own a luxury townhome in one of Bucks County’s most beloved small towns," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "The walkable location in an award-winning school district, combined with stunning home designs and low-maintenance living, will provide an unparalleled lifestyle for our home shoppers."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for 280 North at Doylestown, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/791e4d88-5690-4541-b647-7099ead9f7a3

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)